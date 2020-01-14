Left Menu
Côte d'Ivoire's GDP per capita crosses 1mn FCFA, increases by 38pct in 8 years

Côte d'Ivoire’s GDP per capita crosses 1mn FCFA, increases by 38pct in 8 years
Côte d'Ivoire has posted average annual growth of over 8 percent per year in the last 8 years with the support of donors. Image Credit: Wikipedia

According to an economic indicator (that reflects gross income per capita), the per capita gross domestic product in Côte d'Ivoire stood at USD 1,704 (1,005,219 FCFA) in 2019 compared to USD 1,237 (729,587 FCFA) in 2012. The figure shows an increase of over 38 percent.

The country's Minister of Trade and Industry, Souleymane Diarrassouba revealed these data during a policy dissemination workshop on non-sovereign operations of the African Development Bank. "The rate of private investment in Côte d'Ivoire rose from 7.5 percent in 2012 to 16.5 percent in 2019, (while) gross domestic product per capita increased by USD 1,237 (729 587 FCFA) per capita in 2012 at USD 1,704 (1,005,219 FCFA) in 2019, an overall increase of more than 38 percent.

The State of Côte d'Ivoire wants to make the private sector a 'privileged partner' for its economic and social development. An initiative that aims to accelerate economic growth and contribute to the structural transformation and sustainable development of the country.

Côte d'Ivoire has posted average annual growth of over 8 percent per year in the last 8 years with the support of donors, APA News noted. The African Development Bank (AfDB) is committed to supporting the country in agricultural transformation within the framework of the second National Development Plan (PND, 2016-2020).

This AfDB workshop enabled actors from the economic world to discover the institution's new policy on its non-sovereign operations. Support in terms of funding granted to regional member countries through a window dedicated to the private sector.

With a view to developing an industrial and inclusive development strategy in Côte d'Ivoire, involving the private sector and development partners, the Ivorian government signed in 2019 an agreement with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization.

