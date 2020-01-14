FTSE gains on bright trade view; gambling cos slip

London's main index rose on Tuesday fueled by optimism about the signing of a Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal, while gambling firms slipped after Britain banned consumers from using credit cards to gamble. Ahead of the interim trade deal, markets were treated to news that China would ramp up purchases of cars, aircraft and energy supplies from the U.S. as part of the deal. Separately, Washington said Beijing should no longer be designated a currency manipulator.

The FTSE 100 added 0.1%. The FTSE 250 rose 0.2%, driven by an 8% surge in building materials firm Grafton after an upbeat trading update. Trading lower were gambling firms GVC, Flutter Entertainment, 888 and William Hill, which fell between 2% and 3.6% on Britain's new rule designed to prevent consumers from building up too much debt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

