FTSE gains on bright trade view; gambling cos slip
London's main index rose on Tuesday fueled by optimism about the signing of a Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal, while gambling firms slipped after Britain banned consumers from using credit cards to gamble. Ahead of the interim trade deal, markets were treated to news that China would ramp up purchases of cars, aircraft and energy supplies from the U.S. as part of the deal. Separately, Washington said Beijing should no longer be designated a currency manipulator.
The FTSE 100 added 0.1%. The FTSE 250 rose 0.2%, driven by an 8% surge in building materials firm Grafton after an upbeat trading update. Trading lower were gambling firms GVC, Flutter Entertainment, 888 and William Hill, which fell between 2% and 3.6% on Britain's new rule designed to prevent consumers from building up too much debt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- London
- Britain
- China
- FTSE
- Beijing
- Washington
- William Hill
ALSO READ
WIDER IMAGE-City dwellers find simpler life in rural China commune
China, Hong Kong stocks rise on hopes of lower financing costs
GLOBAL MARKETS-China lifts Asian shares; oil up on drawdowns, Mideast tensions
People News Roundup: Britain's Harry and Meghan file for Sussex Royal trade mark
China convicts researchers in gene-edited baby controversy