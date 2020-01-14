Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Central Railway and SBI sign MoU for direct pickup of earnings

The direct pick up of cash from all the railway stations on SCR as per the MoU dispenses with the tedious and complex activity of movement of cash earnings through “Cash Safes” by trains.

South Central Railway and SBI sign MoU for direct pickup of earnings
This will enable a hassle-free collection of traffic earnings by SBI and remittance into Government account avoiding delay in transmission of traffic cash earnings. Image Credit: ANI

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between South Central Zone of Indian Railways and State Bank of India for Doorstep Banking for direct pickup of earnings covering all 585 Railway stations over SCR Zone. The direct pick up of cash from all the railway stations on SCR as per the MoU dispenses with the tedious and complex activity of movement of cash earnings through "Cash Safes" by trains. This will enable a hassle-free collection of traffic earnings by SBI and remittance into Government account avoiding delay in transmission of traffic cash earnings.

The MoU was signed by Dr. B.S.Christopher, Chief Commercial Manager, Freight Services and Shri J.Meghanath, Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer, Traffic on behalf of South Central Railway and Shri Surendra Nayak, Deputy General Manager, Digital and Transaction Banking Unit, SBI, Hyderabad Circle.

Major benefits from the MoU are as follows:

All the railway stations will have a uniform cash remittance mechanism.

Real-time information about the cash being deposited by different stations which will help in better supervision and accountability.

Avoidance of unwanted accumulation of cash at railway stations.Smart way of remittance of station earnings.

Speaking on the occasion, General Manager, South Central Railway, Shri Gajanan Mallya expressed happiness with the tie-up and opined that such understandings will go a long way in streamlining financial transactions accounting.

Prior to the MoU, the earnings generated at smaller railway stations each day were being manually sent with the Guard of nominated trains while in case of major stations, earnings were being remitted by the concerned commercial supervisor at the nominated nearest banks, which necessitated that Security escorts from Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel accompany the official. The existing procedure held scope for delay in remittances of cash owing to various factors such as holidays, availability of manpower, etc. The newly introduced facility of doorstep banking as per the MoU will do away with the difficulties faced earlier, besides increasing the pace of financial transactions and digitization of remittance of cash earnings of the Railways.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy snowfall, rain claim nearly 75 lives in Pakistan

Avalanches and landslides triggered by heavy snowfall and incessant rain across Pakistan have left nearly 75 people, including women and children, dead and over 40 injured, media reports said on Tuesday. Harsh weather conditions continue ac...

WHO says new China virus could spread, it's warning all hospitals

There has been limited human-to-human transmission of a new coronavirus that has struck in China, mainly small clusters in families, but there is potential for wider spread, the World Health Organization WHO said on Tuesday. A Chinese woman...

Tiger footage spurs hope for Thai big cat population

Bangkok, Jan 14 AFP A male tiger noses the bloodied carcass of its latest kill in a Thai national park, extraordinary footage conservationists are hailing as a rare spot of good news for the endangered big cats. The species has teetered on ...

NHRC team visits Jamia Millia Islamia to record statements of injured students

An NHRC team on Tuesday visited the Jamia Millia Islamia to record statements of the students who were injured during the police action on the campus last month. After sending a team to probe the violence on Jamia Millia Islamia campus, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020