Left Menu
Development News Edition

Removal of currency manipulator tag by US is 'in line with facts': China

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 17:23 IST
Removal of currency manipulator tag by US is 'in line with facts': China

China on Tuesday said that it had never been a currency manipulator and the US' decision to remove the label is "in line with the facts" as it claimed that the exchange rate of its currency is based on the “economic fundamentals” of the Chinese economy. The US on Monday removed the currency manipulator label it imposed on China last summer, in a sign of easing tensions between the economic powers after nearly two years of conflict.

Just two days before President Donald Trump is set to sign a Phase One trade deal with China, the US Treasury said in its semi-annual report to Congress that the Chinese yuan has strengthened and Beijing is no longer considered a currency manipulator. The US said it made the change because China had agreed to refrain from devaluing its currency to make its own goods cheaper for foreign buyers.

The "Phase One" pact is aimed at de-escalating the tit-for-tat tariff war the two countries have engaged in since 2018. Reacting to the US' decision to reverse its decision to declare China as currency manipulator, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang during a media briefing here said "China is not an exchange rate manipulator”.

“The latest conclusion of the US is in line with the facts and the consensus of the international community. A recent IMF assessment concluded that the level of the RMB (renminbi) exchange rate is generally in line with economic fundamentals, and objectively denied that China is a currency manipulator," he said. China is a "responsible big country", he said, adding that “we have repeatedly reiterated that we will not engage in competitive currency devaluation and do not use the exchange rate as a tool to deal with external disturbances such as trade disputes”.

"Also China will unswervingly deepen the currency market reform and continue to improve the floating exchange rate system based on market supply and demand, adjust with reference to a basket of currencies, and keep the RMB exchange rate basically stable at a reasonable and balanced level," he said. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a statement on Monday said China has made enforceable commitments to refrain from competitive devaluation, while promoting transparency and accountability.

"In this context, treasury has determined that China should no longer be designated as a currency manipulator at this time," the Treasury said. The US officially named China a currency manipulator in August when tensions were high between Beijing and Washington.

Trump has repeatedly accused China valuing RMB low to make Chinese goods cheaper. After the US announcement, the parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi or the yuan strengthened to a five-month high on Tuesday.

The central parity rate strengthened 309 pips to 6.8954 against the US dollar, which was its strongest since August 1 last year, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System. Trump had launched the trade war with China last year, demanding Beijing to reduce massive trade deficit amounting to USD 539 billion in China-US bilateral trade.

Trump is also demanding an intrusive verification mechanism to supervise Beijing’s promise to protect intellectual property rights (IPR) technology transfer and more access to American goods to Chinese markets. The Chinese government earlier said that the text agreed by both sides includes nine chapters: the preface, intellectual property rights, technology transfer, food and agricultural products, financial services, exchange rate and transparency, trade expansion, bilateral assessment and dispute settlement, and the final terms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Cynthia Nixon to direct lesbian play 'Last Summer At Bluefish Cove'

Actor-activist Cynthia Nixon is heading to Broadway to direct a 40th-anniversary production of the landmark lesbian stage drama Last Summer at Bluefish Cove. The Sex and The City alum will helm a version of Jane Chambers play billed as the ...

Makeshift koala hospital scrambles to save dozens injured in bushfires

Kangaroo Island, Jan 14 AFP Dozens of injured koalas arrive at the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Parks makeshift animal hospital each day in cat carriers, washing baskets or clinging to wildlife carers. Injured in bushfires that have ravaged the...

UPDATE 2-Irish PM to call February national election

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar will ask President Michael D. Higgins to dissolve parliament on Tuesday in order to hold a parliamentary election in February, the presidents office said. The Irish Times and national broadcaster RTE said V...

NCW expresses concern over woman selling hair to feed children, urges action

The NCW has expressed concern over a news report that a 31-year-old woman sold her hair to feed her children and requested Tamil Nadu government to take appropriate steps to mitigate the hardship faced by the woman and her kids. It also als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020