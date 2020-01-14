Left Menu
Unlimited Downloads- No more a dream with UC BROWSER

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 14-01-2020 17:39 IST
  • |
  Created: 14-01-2020 17:39 IST
New Delhi, January 14, 2020: In the era where technology is mastering the art of living, the challenges to simplify the existing simplicity of being tech savvy have been mushrooming at rapid pace. We came from the zone where from the desire to just download has changed to downloading unlimited things at the most rapid pace and unbeatable speed. You watch movies online, you listen to music online, you check different sites, and that’s everything that you wanted to store in your smart device. But that’s always not so easy, especially when smart devices have obstacles like that of limited storage.

Well!! We have recently came across UC browser’s 20 GB Free storage and it is something that seems to come up with a solution for users who have been riddling with the problem of storage on their devices. The browser that is known to be the fastest in its own league and with this new feature UC Drive it is gifting everything to its users who have been struggling with the limited storage problems, phone hangs due to excessive storage of material, removing items to free up more storage space so on and so forth.

The feature has been launched recently and it seems that with this feature tech users can enjoy unlimited downloading along with the fastest browsing experience. This 20 GB free storage function seems to combat the problems of less memory, less storage and hiccups in exchanging files on immediate basis.

We have come across similar features of google drive and amazon drive but none promises to be smart phone friendly in the manner UC browser does. While google drive is extremely efficient in its desktop versions the same poses innumerable problems when it comes to have fast downloads using its own browser. The new feature seems to revolutionize the user experience with its 20GB FREE STORAGE drive which is seamlessly connected with user friendly mobile browsing experience.

