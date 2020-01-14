Left Menu
Development News Edition

Digital Transformation Poised to Revolutionize Paints and Coatings Industry

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Santa Clara
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 20:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 20:50 IST

 In 2018, paint and coating manufacturers were putting digital technology to use in only a limited number of digital domains. Since then, the use of digital technology by these coatings companies has accelerated, and today, all leading formulators now have digital initiatives across multiple domains. A recent analysis by Frost & Sullivan has predicted that new digital business models such as data monetization and coatings-as-a-service will completely transform the way the paints and coatings industry operates in the next 10 years.

"In an industry as highly competitive as paints and coatings, product innovation is an important area of differentiation," said Brian Balmer, Industry Director, Chemicals, Materials and Nutrition at Frost & Sullivan. "Digital transformation will significantly enhance innovation in this sector, enabling manufacturers to deliver much more than just a tin of paint to customers in the near future."

Frost & Sullivan's latest research, Global Digital Transformation in Paints and Coatings, 2019, tracks the digital transformation of the global paints and coatings industry and seeks to identify future opportunities for further use of this technology. The report also explores the technologies enabling this digital transformation, the current activity among coating formulators and raw material suppliers in the various digital domains, and future scenarios for coatings in an increasingly digital world.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3yb

The role of digital leadership, especially chief digital officers (CDO), is poised to explode in 2020, addressing the lack of top-level digital strategy management that remains a challenge for the paints and coatings industry to date. The proper adoption of digital concepts will be disruptive for the industry, and it requires a different way of thinking. With a CDO at the helm, companies can realize their digital transformation goals quickly and effectively.

"The coatings industry is clearly moving away from a model based solely on producing liters of paint. Successful companies in this sector will sell not just paints and coatings, but also their key attributes, such as protection, color, etc., as a service," noted Balmer. "In making this transformation, companies will be able to identify new potential customers who could also benefit from the data being generated."

Companies operating in this sector can also foster growth by:

  • Focusing on the digital transformation of one particular domain instead of transforming multiple domains at once.
  • Adopting data monetization and coating-as-a-service business models to drive future growth.
  • Leveraging one specific digital technology across multiple domains.
  • Exploring the application of big data, AI and augmented reality in business operations to identify new business opportunities.

Global Digital Transformation in Paints and Coatings, 2019, is a part of Frost & Sullivan's Chemicals, Materials & Food Growth Partnership Service program, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Global Digital Transformation in Paints and Coatings, 2019
MF21-39

Contact:
Jacqui Holmes
E: jacqui.holmes@frost.com
Twitter: @Frost_Sullivan
LinkedIn: Future of Chemicals

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab government to go by will of state Assembly on CAA, NPR

Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government will go by the will of the House on the way forward with respect to the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, National Register of Citizens NRC and the National Population Register NPR. This was decide...

Dozens arrested over Iran airline downing protests: judiciary

Some 30 people have been arrested in Iran, the judiciary said Tuesday after protests over authorities handling of the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner last week. Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili gave no further details on the ...

Nagpur metro route completed, will be inaugurated by Maha CM soon: Shinde

Cabinet Minister in Maharashtra government Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that the work on an 11 km route of Nagpur Metro has been completed and soon it will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Nagpur Metros Lokmanya Nagar to ...

UPDATE 1-Judge rules in favor of Trump administration in family separation case

A U.S. federal judge has ruled that the Trump administrations ongoing separations of families at the U.S.-Mexico border based on parents criminal history or health exclusions are being carried out with proper discretion.The ruling, by U.S. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020