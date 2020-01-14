Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields slip from near-two week highs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 21:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 21:58 IST
UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields slip from near-two week highs

Benchmark 10-year government bond yields in the euro area inched down on Tuesday, as debt markets steadied after a sharp selloff the previous session on hopes of an easing of trade tensions between the United States and China After rising to near two-week highs on Monday, most 10-year bond yields edged back down in what analysts said was largely position squaring.

But they said the outlook for bond markets remained somewhat bearish because of an easing in U.S.-China trade tensions, a growing sense that the worst is over for the euro zone economy and a rush of new bond supply at the start of the new year. The United States and China, the world's two biggest economies, are just a day away from signing a Phase 1 trade agreement. In a sign of easing tensions, the U.S. Treasury said on Monday that China should no longer be designated a currency manipulator.

"There does appear to be some demand for European rates today, but over the course of the next six weeks we still reckon bearish forces will win out," said Peter Chatwell, head of rates strategy at Mizuho. "Data is marginally improving and that should set the buying tone in credit spread products versus rates."

Economic growth and inflation in the euro zone are showing "good signs of stabilisation" after a slowdown, European Central Bank board member Yves Mersch said on Tuesday. The ECB holds its first meeting of the year next week.

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield was down almost 2 basis points at -0.21%, having briefly touched its highest level in almost two weeks at -0.188%. Most other 10-year bond yields in the bloc were down around 1-2 bps on the day .

"You had some good news in terms of China coming off the list of currency manipulators and so you would have expected bond prices to extend losses," said Andy Cossor, a rates strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt. "So, I think it might be a case that people got ahead of themselves yesterday and are covering short positions." Hefty supply was also expected to limit any bond markets price gains. Bond yields and prices move in the opposite direction.

Spain was set to sell a new 10 billion euro, 10-year bond on Tuesday, attracting one of the largest ever order books for such a sale from a sovereign issuer. The strong demand for the new Spanish bond comes in a week that has seen a hefty level of new bond supply from across the euro zone, including Cyprus launching a syndication, while Spain's southern European peer Italy held its first auction of the year.

Another source of potential headwind for the bond market were market gauges indicating a mild pick-up in price pressures. An important market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations rose to its highest level since July at 1.36%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House committee threatens subpoena if Pompeo will not provide Iran information

The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee threatened on Tuesday to subpoena Secretary of State Mike Pompeo if he does not provide information about Iran policy and President Donald Trumps ordering the strik...

Govt to unveil soon industrial policy to meet developmental aspirations of J&K people: LG

The government will soon unveil a robust industrial and investment policy to fulfil developmental aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor G C Murmu told a delegation of civil society members on Tuesday. Murmu also assure...

Newborn twins found near Pashan Lake in Pune

Newborn twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, were found abandoned near Pashan Lake here on Tuesday morning, the police said. Some joggers noticed the infants, hardly a day-old and wrapped in cloth, in the bushes near the lake after hearing t...

FACTBOX-Trump impeachment - what happens next?

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he would help acquit his fello...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020