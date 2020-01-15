Xoriant Names Hari Haran as President and Chief Revenue Officer

The new addition to the leadership team will be significant to drive Xoriant's next phase of strategic growth

SUNNYVALE, California, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoriant, a leading Silicon Valley headquartered product engineering, software development and technology services company, today announced the appointment of Hari Haran as President and Chief Revenue Officer.

Hari Haran brings 30 years of experience in IT Products, Software, Digital Transformation, Networking, Communications, Wireless, and Product Engineering Services. He will lead Xoriant's sales and business development teams, oversee global revenue operations, and drive top-line growth. Leveraging his extensive background in technology consulting and sales growth, Hari will expand Xoriant's sales and revenue channels to align with the company's growth strategies and market opportunities.

"I'm delighted to welcome Hari to the leadership team," said Girish Gaitonde, Founder and CEO of Xoriant. "He brings a unique ability to translate vision and strategy into execution, with collaborative teams and ecosystems that drive results. His leadership experience coupled with the expertise in global business services and new-age technologies, with keen insights into various industry verticals will help drive Xoriant's business. His passion for customers, business aligns with our values, culture, and offerings," he added.

"Xoriant has demonstrated exponential growth over the years as a distinguished global technology services provider with a broad range of clientele. I'm excited to join an exceptional team with a 'customer-first' mindset focused on accelerating innovation and creating long-term value for customers and partners," said Hari, Xoriant President and Chief Revenue Officer.

Before joining Xoriant, Hari was the President of Global Sales, Marketing, and Business at Sasken, an embedded systems product engineering services company. Throughout his 30-year career, he held several Sales, Services & Operations leadership positions at companies such as Aricent, Persistent, Longboard, Openwave Systems, Lucent Technologies, Bell Labs, and AT&T. Hari holds an executive management degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, as well as an MS in Computer Science from the Illinois Institute of Technology. He received his MBA from the University of Louisiana, Monroe, and has a B.Tech degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

About Xoriant

Xoriant is a Silicon Valley headquartered product engineering, software development, and technology services firm with offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For both; technology companies and enterprises, from startups to the Fortune 100, we leverage our expertise in emerging technologies and our high-performing teams to deliver innovative solutions that accelerate time to market and keep our clients competitive.

Across all our technology focus areas – Product Engineering, DevOps, Cloud, Infrastructure & Security, Big Data & Analytics, Data Management & Governance, Digital, and IoT – every solution we develop benefits from our product engineering pedigree. For 25 years and counting, we have taken great pride in the long-lasting, deep relationships we have with our clients. Learn more at www.xoriant.com.

