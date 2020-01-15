L&T construction arm bags 'large' orders from multiple clients in domestic market
Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its construction arm has bagged "large" contracts for its various businesses. In a regulatory filing the company said its construction arm of L&T has secured orders from clients across various Indian states for its varied businesses.
The engineering and construction company, however, did not provide the exact value of the contract; but as per its project classification, the value of the contracts were in "large" category which is in the range of Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 crore. In a filing to BSE the company said in the water and effluent treatment segment it has bagged engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) from the Public Health Engineering Directorate, West Bengal for water supply in East Medinipur district. The project is funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB).
Another order has been received from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for "supplying, laying, testing and commissioning of clear water trunk main of 54 Km with associated civil Et mechanical works along the eastern route of Bangalore, Karnataka". The project is funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
In transportation infrastructure vertical the company bagged an engineering, procurement and construction order from the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification involving electrification of 1137 track Km. Another order has been secured from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.
"The business has secured an add-on order for various packages of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor," the filing said. In buildings and factories segment, the company said it has secured an order for engineering, procurement and construction of a 300 bedded multi-specialty hospital at Tirupathi, Andhra Pradesh.
Additionally, various add-on orders have been received by some of the existing projects in the Power Transmission and Distribution and Heavy Civil Infrastructure businesses.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Larsen & Toubro
- Indian
- Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board
- Asian Development Bank
- Bangalore
- Japan International Cooperation Agency
- West Bengal
- East Medinipur
- BSE
- Karnataka
- Western Dedicated Freight Corridor
- Andhra Pradesh
- Tirupathi
- Central Organisation for Railway Electrification
ALSO READ
Equities on low swing in the absence of fresh triggers, Tech Mahindra falls by 1.7 pc
Rajasthan Transport Department to observe 'No Vehicle Day' on first day of every month
Tight security in place for PM's visit to Karnataka
BSNL in talks with CBSE for sale of land parcels; eyes Rs 300 cr from asset monetisation in FY20
8 firms to list commercial papers on BSE for Rs 35,585 cr issue size