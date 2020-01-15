Hong Kong shares falter before U.S.-China trade deal

Stocks in Hong Kong edged down on Wednesday after the United States warned that tariffs on Chinese goods will remain in place, hours before the two sides prepared to seal a Phase 1 trade deal.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 0.4% at 28,773.59. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.5%. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1.3%, the IT sector rose 0.1%, the financial sector fell 0.3% and the property sector lost 0.2%. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, which rose 1.2%, while the biggest loser was CNOOC Ltd, which fell 2.4%. ** The lackluster session took Hong Kong shares further away from the eight-month high hit on Tuesday after the U.S. Treasury withdrew its designation of China as a currency manipulator - a major de-escalation of the 18-month trade conflict. ** Trump is set to sign the Phase 1 trade deal with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m local time. (1630 GMT). ** But U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday that the United States will maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until the completion of the second phase of a U.S.-China trade agreement. ** China has pledged to buy almost $80 billion of additional manufactured goods from the United States over the next two years as part of the trade truce, according to a source, though some U.S. trade experts call it an unrealistic target. ** In Hong Kong, local jewelry chain operator Chow Tai Fook Jewellery dropped as much as 2.4% after it announced plans to trim its domestic store network, which involved many shops in tourist districts. ** About 1.24 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.64 billion. ** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 26.81% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

