McDonald's India partners with Zomato for food delivery in Northern, Eastern region

McDonald's India on Wednesday said it has partnered with an online restaurant guide, food ordering and delivery platform Zomato for further expanding the availability and accessibility of McDelivery for the Northern and Eastern region. Customers in North and East India will now be able to order McDonald's food items on Zomato and get it delivered to their doorsteps. The service will be available through more than 125 McDonald's restaurants in the region, the company said in a statement.

"We are excited to make McDelivery accessible to customers on Zomato, one of India's leading online food delivery platforms, making it even more convenient for them to enjoy their favorite McDonald's menu items," McDonald's India – North and East, Operations and Training Senior Director Rudra Kishore Sen said. Zomato's live order-tracking feature is streamlined with an in-restaurant operation to provide the best experience for diners by delivering their food as hot and fresh as possible, the statement said.

"It is absolutely wonderful to partner with a brand that revolutionized the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) segment in our country," Zomato Food Delivery - Chief Operating Officer Mohit Sardana said. McDonald's restaurants in North and East India are operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.