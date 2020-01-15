UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 inches up ahead of Sino-U.S. trade deal

London's main index eked out modest gains on Wednesday, hours before the sealing of an initial U.S.-China trade deal, though sentiment was tempered as Washington said tariffs on Chinese goods would not be rolled back immediately. The FTSE 100 edged 0.1% higher, supported by housebuilders, after Persimmon forecast annual profit in line with market estimates and said it was in a strong position ahead of the Spring season.

Its shares added 2%, while those of peers Barratt and Taylor Wimpey rose more than 1% each. The FTSE 250 recouped initial losses to gain 0.1% by 0850 GMT, driven by a 7% jump in subprime lender Provident Financial after its key credit card business enjoyed a better-than-expected fourth quarter.

Investors betting on a quick de-escalation of Sino-U.S. tensions were dealt a blow when U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said tariffs on Chinese goods would not be repealed until the completion of a Phase 2 agreement. As widely reported, the eventual removal of tariffs by Washington, which is not expected until after the November presidential elections, would depend on Beijing's compliance with the Phase 1 accord.

"Financial markets had assumed that at least a partial rollback would be announced on tariffs as part of the trade pact signing," OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley said. However, he added this was unlikely to result in any immediate hiccups. "We expect confidence will return quickly, providing the trade pact is signed without incident," he said.

Royal Bank of Scotland lagged the blue-chip bourse, giving up 1.9% after a rating downgrade by Barclays. Midcap Tullow Oil advanced 5.5% after saying it would cut jobs as part of a portfolio review. Its shares, which lost more than 64% in value last year, had slipped earlier in the session after the company reported a $1.5 billion write-down.

Lending further support to the more domestically-exposed index was a 3.6% gain in Hochschild Mining on better-than-expected 2019 production, and a 3% rise in Capita after Goldman Sachs hiked its price target on the stock. Among smaller stocks, fast-fashion retailer QUIZ tumbled 10% and was on track for its worst day in more than four months, as it pointed to poor trading over the key Christmas period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.