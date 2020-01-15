Left Menu
Aetna India announces new Managing Director to lead its operations

vHealth by Aetna (www.vHealth.io), one of the leading preventative and primary care service providers in India, has announced that Damian Delaney, an Australian national with 25 plus years of international experience, has been appointed as the new Managing Director to lead its Indian operations.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 15-01-2020 15:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 15:19 IST
vHealth by Aetna. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): vHealth by Aetna (www.vHealth.io), one of the leading preventative and primary care service providers in India, has announced that Damian Delaney, an Australian national with 25 plus years of international experience, has been appointed as the new Managing Director to lead its Indian operations. Damian will be based in Delhi and will oversee all aspects of the business which caters to 2.8 million members.

Damian is an effective and engaging business leader with significant commercial experience gained across multiple product groups (insurance/healthcare/banking), customer segments, distribution channels and corporate functions covering both; mature and emerging markets. He is passionate about developing high calibre teams capable of delivering quality customer experiences that leverage data and digital innovation. Prior to taking up this post, Damian was Managing Director for Aetna Korea based in Seoul, where he oversaw their Population Health Solutions (PHS) consulting business working in collaboration with local government, academia and leading insurance groups.

PHS involves the development and deployment of global best practices in healthcare data science, advanced analytics, risk/predictive modelling, machine learning/AI and associated behavioural change programs designed to optimize healthcare eco-systems, enhance portfolio sustainability and most importantly; improve health outcomes. "Damian brings a powerfully diverse set of skills and a truly commercial mindset to our Indian vHealth business and we are excited to have him lead the team through its next phase of development and success," said Dr Sneh Khemka, President of Population Health, Aetna International.

Damian previously worked with Now Health International, Prudential Corporation Asia, HSBC and Citibank, holding roles of increasing responsibility nationally, regionally and globally. Damian holds a BA in Economics and Finance from the University of Western Sydney and an MBA from London Business School. In addition, vHealth by Aetna is pleased to announce the internal promotion of Anuj Arora to VP, Sales and Distribution. Anuj is a strong sales leader with nearly two decades of business development experience, both in India and International markets.

He joined vHealth in early 2019 to lead the corporate business and will now apply his expertise to lead the entire India sales function. Before joining vHealth, Anuj worked for over 13 years at Monster.com in various leadership roles in India, Philippines and Hong Kong. Anuj started his career with Standard Chartered Bank and has a B.Com from Delhi University and an MBA in International Business from Amity Business School.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

