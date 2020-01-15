Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPO scam: 2 persons settle Sebi probe; pay Rs 76 lakh

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 17:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 17:18 IST
IPO scam: 2 persons settle Sebi probe; pay Rs 76 lakh

Two persons -- Dushyant Natwarlal Dalal and Puloma Dushyant Dalal -- have settled a probe by markets regulator Sebi after paying over Rs 76 lakh towards settlement charge for alleged involvement in the infamous IPO scam of 2003-05. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) agreed to settle proposed adjudication proceedings in the case after it was approached by these persons with a settlement application.

They filed a settlement application proposing to settle, "without admitting the findings of fact and conclusions of law" through a settlement order, the pending adjudication proceedings initiated by the regulator for the alleged violation of the PFTUP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms as well as non-compliance with Sebi's direction. Besides, they made the payment of over Rs 76.66 lakh towards settlement charges as suggested by the markets watchdog.

Consequently, the regulator, through a settlement order passed on Tuesday, said, "the enforcement proceedings for the alleged defaults...are settled". "Sebi shall not initiate any enforcement action against the applicants for the said default," it added.

The regulator, which had conducted an investigation in the matter of the alleged irregularities during the initial public offering of various scrips, had observed certain irregularities in the transactions in the shares that were issued through the IPOs during the period 2003-05, before their listings on the stock exchanges. The two had been accused of making unlawful gains by cornering shares of various companies meant for retail investors.

Sebi, through an ad interim exparte order in April, 2006, had barred Dalals, among other entities, from the capital markets till further directions. The directions were confirmed through Sebi orders passed in September 2008 and July 2009. Subsequently the applicants preferred an appeal before the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) and subsequent civil appeal and review petitions before the Supreme Court which finally got disposed of in August 2011.

The regulator in its order said that enforcement actions, including commencing or reopening of the proceedings, could be initiated if any representation made by the persons are found to be untrue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Putin proposes vote on constitutional shake-up that could extend his rule

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed a nationwide vote on sweeping constitutional changes that would shift power from the presidency to parliament and the prime minister, a move that could allow him to extend his rule after leavin...

Schedule for visit of ministers to J-K likely to be finalised at a meeting of Union Council of Ministers on January 17: Sources.

Schedule for visit of ministers to J-K likely to be finalised at a meeting of Union Council of Ministers on January 17 Sources....

Goldman Sachs profit falls on investment banking weakness, higher costs

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 26 drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by weakness in its investment banking business and higher operating costs. The banks net earnings applicable to common shareholders fell to 1.72 billion in th...

Group of union ministers to visit J-K later this month to aware people about positive impact of abrogation of Article 370: Govt sources.

Group of union ministers to visit J-K later this month to aware people about positive impact of abrogation of Article 370 Govt sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020