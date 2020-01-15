Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa tourism expects over 1 lakh visitors from India in 2020

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 17:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 17:54 IST
South Africa tourism expects over 1 lakh visitors from India in 2020

South African Tourism on Wednesday said it expects over 1,00,000 Indian travellers to visit the country with its specialised product offerings to suit people from the sub-continent. "India continues to remain one of our key focus markets globally and it is encouraging to observe consistent, upward growth from traditional regions like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru as well as rising visitor traffic from emerging cities like Pune," South African Tourism Hub Head, MEISEA (Middle East, India and South East Asia), Neliswa Nkani said in a statement here.

With more and more visitors citing South Africa's scenic natural beauty as a reason to visit, the country is focused in its efforts towards opening newer geographies, she added. "This will serve dual objective of catering to this very consumer demand as well as offering a diversity of itinerary options for our trade partners to sell. We are promoting South Africa through this 3-day road show and we expect to surpass the target of 1,00,000 Indian visitors to South Africa in the current year," she added.

Around 81,316 Indians visited South Africa in 2019 till October, and the average length of stay witnessed a year-on-year increase of 8 per cent in the first half of 2019, the release said. Mumbai continued to be the leading source market for South African Tourism from India.

During January-June 2019, around 43 per cent of Indian visitors to the Rainbow Nation were from Mumbai. Around 62 per cent of the visitors from the financial capital of India travelled solo, while 13 per cent travelled with their partners.

According to market research conducted by the South African Tourism Board, 50 per cent travellers from Mumbai make South Africa trip for scenic beauty, 29 per cent to engage with locals, 27 per cent to explore wildlife offerings, 21 per cent to explore culture and history and 21 per cent for the best of diversity of experiences (27 per cent) offered by the country. Leisure travel (29 per cent) is the primary reason for visitors from Mumbai to travel to South Africa, followed by meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) (22 per cent), business travel (25 per cent) and visiting friends and relatives (10 per cent).

Delhi continued to be the second leading source market for South African Tourism with 21 per cent travellers during January-June 2019 from the national capital. About 40 per cent visitors from Delhi travelled solo, while 26 per cent visited with their partners, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC expects lower demand for its oil as U.S. hits new milestone

OPEC expects lower demand for its crude oil in 2020 even as global demand rises, it said on Wednesday, as rival producers grab market share and the United States sets another output record.The United States, which has seen its output soar i...

Dissolve assembly, seek fresh mandate if you intend to shift

Dissolve assembly, seek fresh mandate if you intend to shift capital Chandrababu Naidu to CM Amaravati, Jan 15 PTI Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday challenged Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to dissolv...

Delegation of ministers going to J-K following an initiative of Home Minister Amit Shah: Govt sources.

Delegation of ministers going to J-K following an initiative of Home Minister Amit Shah Govt sources....

Germany sets out broad aims for Berlin Libya conference

Berlin hopes to get all international players to use their influence to push for progress on Libya peace talks, a German Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, setting out modest ambitions for a Berlin peace conference this weekend. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020