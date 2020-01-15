Left Menu
OLX Recognised Among India's Best Workplaces by The Great Place To Work Institute

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 18:01 IST


New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

India’s No.1 classifieds platform, OLX, has been recognized as a Great Place To Work in the Information Technology Sector by the Great Place To Work (GPTW) Institute through a meticulous work culture assessment process. OLX scored well, apart from other parameters, outstandingly on Diversity & Inclusion, fostering a great learning culture, creating a flexible work environment and peer quality.

Disrupting the stereotypes of corporate and startup work culture, OLX has always integrated the best of both worlds wherein OLX has worked consistently over the past 10 years in India towards building a global organization for its employees. OLX believes in nurturing an empowered and open ecosystem which fosters innovation.

The 2019 Great Place To Work results of OLX is a reflection of the engagement of a diverse workforce which has been constantly inspired to listen and learn from each other. Building learning journeys for its employees has been pivotal to employee growth and satisfaction. The organization has also been applauded for its efforts to be able to build a flexible work environment where every employee focuses on customer-centricity. In 2019, a culmination of these key factors has led to OLX employees consistently reporting high engagement levels in work culture, employee camaraderie and undertaking high impact work challenges.

Commenting on the recognition, Puja Kapoor, Head HR, OLX India, said, “Being recognized as a Great Place To Work is a moment of pride for OLX. It's a reflection of our non-hierarchical, inclusive culture, where everyone looks forward to coming to work on a Monday. We hope to continue this momentum and ensure that everyone is invited to dance at the party and celebrate incremental success milestones. Building a future-ready workplace is an ongoing endeavour for us. Also, recognition of our key HR practices is an affirmation of the fact that we are moving in the right direction towards sustaining a truly inspired and engaged workforce.”

Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner Great Place to Work Institute for assessment and this year over 800 Indian companies participated in the process. Great Place to Work Institute’s methodology is recognized as the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia and government organizations. Every year, companies undertake rigorous benchmarking and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. OLX earned this recognition on the back of its consistent initiatives to enhance employee well being and reward them with great career opportunities.

Key initiatives in 2019 • A Global D&I council was set up. D&I community in India focused on educating and engaging the employees on the topic of inclusion and unconscious bias.

• L&D initiatives including the launch of Udaan Project in early 2019. Personalized development programs and focused trainings to build manager & leadership capabilities which led to increased self-learning and voluntary participation of employees in the year 2019 • Recognized as India’s Most Trusted Brand in 2019, under online classifieds ads portal category presented by IBC Infomedia

• Introduced new and improved internal communication tools

About OLX India OLX is India's number one consumer-to-consumer marketplace for pre-owned cars and motorbikes, mobile phones, household items, jobs and real estate. In India, it already has 85% market share of the C2C online trade, 80% of the pre-owned cars market share via OLX Auto & OLX CashMyCar. OLX has also been certified by Great Places To Work.

OLX is the number #1 buying + selling mobile App in India, according to Google Play Store and is currently trending at 7 billion page-views a month. OLX India has won prestigious industry awards and accolades and has been recognized by the prestigious ‘Superbrands’ in 2016, and was also awarded as “India’s most trusted brand” in 2019, under online classified ads portal category presented by IBC InfoMedia.

