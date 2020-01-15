Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Qatar Airways CEO and past Boeing critic backs planemaker's new head

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 19:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 18:41 IST
UPDATE 1-Qatar Airways CEO and past Boeing critic backs planemaker's new head
File photo Image Credit:

The chief executive of Qatar Airways and a past critic of Boeing managers welcomed on Wednesday this month's change at the helm of the U.S. planemaker as it deals with the grounding of its 737 MAX model following two fatal crashes. Boeing appointed David Calhoun, a former General Electric executive who has been on the Boeing board since 2009, as chief executive and president. He replaced Dennis Muilenburg.

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al-Baker, who heads one of the Middle East's largest carriers, is a major Boeing customer but has been critical of Boeing and its rival Airbus in the past. He once said Boeing was run by "bean counters and lawyers." "I have huge confidence in the new management of Boeing and I have huge confidence in Mr. Calhoun leading the company," Baker said. "I am very glad Mr. Muilenburg has gone."

Boeing dropped Muilenburg as it became increasingly clear he was making little headway resolving a crisis over the 737 MAX that has cost the planemaker $9 billion, hurt suppliers and airlines, threatening to cut the pace of U.S. economic growth. The 737 MAX has been grounded since March after two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that together killed 346 people.

Boeing's development of the 777-9, a new version of its popular widebody jet, has been delayed as its attention is focused on recovering from the MAX crisis. Baker said his airline, a launched customer for the 777-9, expected to receive its first delivery of the model by mid-2021, which he said was later than originally planned.

"It is important to note that the delay is not because of any other reason other than the MAX," Baker said. "The whole concentration of Boeing is now getting the MAX into the air," Baker said state-owned Qatar Airways would report a loss in the financial year ending on March 31, but expected to break even in the 2020/2021 financial year. The carrier hoped to be profitable in the financial year 2021/2022, he told reporters.

Baker said the Qatari carrier would continue to fly to Iran and had not lost any bookings during a spike in Middle East tensions when a U.S. drone strike killed a top Iranian general and Iran launched missiles at U.S. targets in Iraq in response. A number of flights to Tehran were canceled last week after the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, which Tehran later admitted it had shot down by mistake in the tense hours after its retaliatory missile attacks.

Many airlines use Iranian airspace, including Qatar Airways which is banned from flying over some Gulf Arab states because of a diplomatic row.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

US, China set to sign vital trade truce

Washington, Jan 15 AFP The worlds two dominant economic powers, the United States and China, are poised to sign a trade truce on Wednesday, letting businesses around the globe breathe a sigh of relief. After a nearly two-year battle, the si...

Sangomar oil field development in Senegal inaugurated, first oil expected in 2023

The Sangomar oil field development projects phase 1 has officially launched on Tuesday. January 14 in Senegals capital, Dakar with the signing of the Host State Agreement and that of the final investment decision by the partners in the join...

MHRD Secretary meets with Vice-Chancellor and Registrar of University of Delhi

Secretary, MHRD, Shri Amit Khare held a meeting with Vice-Chancellor, VC, Prof. Yogesh Kumar Tyagi along and the Registrar of the University of Delhi at 400 PM today at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi.The University authorities apprised the Secre...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as investors weigh trade deal, earnings

U.S. stocks were set to open lower on Wednesday ahead of the release of details of an initial U.S.-China trade deal, with investors also digesting the latest earnings reports from big U.S. banks. Bank of America Corp followed JPMorgan Chase...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020