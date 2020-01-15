Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-German growth slows sharply in 2019 as trade disputes bite

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 18:46 IST
UPDATE 4-German growth slows sharply in 2019 as trade disputes bite

The German economy grew by 0.6% in 2019, the weakest expansion rate since 2013 and a marked cooling from the previous year, as export-dependent manufacturers in Europe's largest economy faced increased headwinds from trade disputes and less foreign demand. The preliminary estimate, released on Wednesday by the Federal Statistics Office, was in line with a Reuters poll of analysts and followed gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 1.5% in 2018.

"This means that the German economy grew for the tenth year in a row. This is the longest growth period since German reunification (in 1990)," statistics official Albert Braakmann said. Stronger private consumption, higher state spending and booming construction helped support growth in 2019 as struggling manufacturers dragged on activity.

Deka Bank analyst Andreas Scheuerle said the German economy had ended an unusually weak year marked by "bad luck and misery", pointing to tariff disputes and Brexit uncertainty. "Without the domestic demand -- this means private consumption, state spending and construction -- the German economy would have entered a recession," Scheuerle added.

The statistics office said the public sector, including federal states, municipalities and social security systems, had a budget surplus of 49.8 billion euros ($55.4 billion) or 1.5% of GDP, down from 62.4 billion euros or 1.9% in 2018. Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition is at odds over how to spend the federal government's budget surplus of 13.5 billion euros. Her conservatives are calling for corporate tax cuts, while centre-left Finance Minister Olaf Scholz favours more public investment.

Matthew Cady, Investment Strategist at Brooks Macdonald, said the growth data was neither strong enough to assuage growth fears in the euro zone, nor weak enough to convince German policymakers to unleash a big fiscal response. "It will also likely frustrate the new ECB President (Christine) Lagarde's efforts to push for greater euro zone co-ordination between monetary and fiscal policy," he added.

TRADE DRAGS Exports edged up by 0.9% last year after a 2.1% increase in 2018 while imports rose by 1.9% following a 3.6% jump, the statistics office said.

This meant net trade subtracted 0.4 percentage points from German growth whereas domestic activity contributed 1.0 percentage point, leaving an overall growth rate of 0.6%. German consumers have benefited recently from record-high employment, inflation-busting pay hikes and low borrowing costs. The construction sector has been boosted by a growing population and the European Central Bank's zero interest rate policies.

Germany's export-dependent manufacturers are contending with sluggish foreign demand as the world economy slows, and uncertainty linked to tariff disputes and Britain's imminent exit from the European Union. The automobile sector is also struggling to adjust to stricter emissions regulations and a shift to electric vehicles, with leading car companies and suppliers having announced massive job cuts to cope with the challenge.

Production in manufacturing, which makes up roughly a quarter of Germany's economic output, fell by 3.6%, Wednesday's data showed. "This decrease was mainly caused by weak production in the automobile industry," the statistics office said. Output in the car industry in January-November fell by 11.4% from a year before, statistics official Stefan Hauf added. The economy ministry said in a monthly report that the industrial sector was still in a weak phase but was likely to reach a turning point soon, citing positive signals from orders and business expectations.

The statistics office said the German economy was carrying little momentum into 2020 after growing only slightly in the fourth quarter. The German government will update its 2020 growth forecast on Jan. 29 although officials have hinted there will not be any major changes to its autumn forecast. In October, Berlin predicted 1.0% growth for 2020, helped by a higher number of working days. Calendar-adjusted, it expects 0.6% growth.

"The economy will continue to move sideways in 2020," said DIHK managing director Martin Wansleben. He called for both more investment in public infrastructure and corporate tax cuts to give the economy a fiscal push. ($1 = 0.8987 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

US, China set to sign vital trade truce

Washington, Jan 15 AFP The worlds two dominant economic powers, the United States and China, are poised to sign a trade truce on Wednesday, letting businesses around the globe breathe a sigh of relief. After a nearly two-year battle, the si...

Sangomar oil field development in Senegal inaugurated, first oil expected in 2023

The Sangomar oil field development projects phase 1 has officially launched on Tuesday. January 14 in Senegals capital, Dakar with the signing of the Host State Agreement and that of the final investment decision by the partners in the join...

MHRD Secretary meets with Vice-Chancellor and Registrar of University of Delhi

Secretary, MHRD, Shri Amit Khare held a meeting with Vice-Chancellor, VC, Prof. Yogesh Kumar Tyagi along and the Registrar of the University of Delhi at 400 PM today at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi.The University authorities apprised the Secre...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as investors weigh trade deal, earnings

U.S. stocks were set to open lower on Wednesday ahead of the release of details of an initial U.S.-China trade deal, with investors also digesting the latest earnings reports from big U.S. banks. Bank of America Corp followed JPMorgan Chase...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020