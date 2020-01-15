WR to change train timings to accommodate Tejas Express

The timetable of several trains on the Western Railway will undergo some changes from January 19 to accommodate Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express, a railway official said here on Wednesday. The timings of 12 Mumbai-bound and 16 Ahmedabad-bound trains, including four MEMU (Main line EMU) will change by five to 10 minutes at intermediate stations, a WR release stated.

"Some Western Railway trains on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route have undergone minimal changes in their timings for the operational requirements and convenience of passengers," chief public relations officer of Western Railway Ravinder Bhakar said. The WR further informed that Ahmedabad-MGR Chennai Central Navjeevan Express and Porbandar-Mumbai Central Saurashtra Express will run with a delay of 25 minutes and 55 minutes respectively from Ahmedabad, but will still reach on their present arrival time.

"Despite minimal changes in timings at few specific intermediate stations, there has been an increase of just five minutes in the journeys of two Mail-Express trains and two MEMU trains," Bhakar said. All the other affected trains will reach their destinations at their present arrival time, he added.

The Indian Railway will ply Tejas Express, the second private train in the country, operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) from January 19. The railways will conduct an inaugural run between Mumbai-Ahmedabad on January 17.

The train will run six days a week, barring Thursday, and will depart from Ahmedabad at 6.40 am and arrive in Mumbai at 1.10 pm. From Mumbai Central, it will depart at 3.40 pm and reach Ahmedabad at 9.55 pm.

According to railways, the fully air-conditioned train has features such as sliding doors, personalised reading lights, mobile charging points, attendant call buttons, bio- toilets, automatic entry and exit doors and CCTV cameras. The first private train Tejas Express is operational on the Delhi-Lucknow route..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

