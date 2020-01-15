Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exports contract for 5th straight month, drop 1.8% in Dec 2019; trade deficit narrows

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 20:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 20:46 IST
Exports contract for 5th straight month, drop 1.8% in Dec 2019; trade deficit narrows

India's exports dropped 1.8 per cent to USD 27.36 billion in December 2019, the fifth straight month of contraction, on account of a significant fall in shipments of plastic, gems and jewellery, leather products and chemicals. Imports too fell for the seventh consecutive months, down 8.83 per cent at USD 38.61 billion in December 2019 -- helping narrow the trade deficit to USD 11.25 billion, showed the government data released on Wednesday.

Gold imports shrunk by about 4 per cent to USD 2.46 billion during the month under review. The trade deficit was USD 14.49 billion in December 2018.

Of the 30 key sectors, as many as 18 segments showed negative growth in exports during the month. Shipments of plastic, gems and jewellery, leather products, chemicals, carpet, petroleum and engineering goods contracted by 18.14 per cent, 7.55 per cent, 5.26 per cent, 4.5 per cent, 4 per cent, 3.6 per cent, 0.57 per cent, respectively in December 2019.

The country's outbound shipments have remained subdued so far this year. It may have a bearing on the overall economic growth, which fell to over six-year low of 5 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal. Industrial output declined due to poor performance by manufacturing, power generation and mining sectors.

The outbound shipments contracted by 0.34 per cent in November last year and 1.11 per cent in October. In December last year, oil imports declined by 0.83 per cent to USD 10.69, and non-oil imports fell by 11.56 per cent to USD 27.92 billion.

Cumulatively, during April-December 2019, exports were down 1.96 per cent to USD 239.29 billion while imports contracted by 8.9 per cent to USD 357.39 billion. Trade deficit during the period narrowed to USD 118.10 billion as against USD 148.23 billion in April-December 2018-19.

Meanwhile, an RBI release showed that services export for November 2019 stood at about USD 18 billion while imports were at USD 11.5 billion. Commenting on the figures, Apparel Export Promotion Council of India (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said the government support will help the industry to further push the exports.

"Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies Scheme (RoSCTL) and Merchandise Export from India scheme will five a much needed support to apparels and made ups sector," he said. Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Sharad Kumar Saraf said that global and domestic factors have again led to decline in exports.

The currency volatility besides fluctuation in commodities prices including that of crude have led to the decrease in exports of petroleum, which is a major constituent of exports. "Domestic issues including uncertainty over MEIS was a major cause of concern as exporters' claim for over five months are still pending, which has completely wiped out their liquidity and has kept them in doldrums with regard to finalising new contracts," Saraf said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

WFI suspends 8 women grapplers for missing national camp

The Wrestling Federation of India WFI has suspended eight women grapplers for one year for missing the national camp in Lucknow. WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar said the wresters were suspended because they came to the camp only for tri...

UPDATE 1-Kudlow says U.S. will eye success of Phase 1 China trade deal

U.S. tariffs will remain on Chinese imports while the Trump administration sees how enforcement plays out under the Phase 1 trade deal with Beijing, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday.In a round of media interviews ...

Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Modi

The year 2020 should be the year of implementation of the bilateral decisions taken by India and Russia last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. Modi made these remarks when Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on...

After Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar takes up 'What is in your Dabba' challenge

After Katrina Kaif, actor Bhumi Pednekar also took up the trending What is in your Dabba challenge four days after being nominated by Akshay Kumar for the trend. The actor took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself with her lunchbo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020