Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Consumer lending growth slips to 13 pc in Dec quarter'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 21:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 21:38 IST
'Consumer lending growth slips to 13 pc in Dec quarter'

Consumer lending growth slipped for the sixth consecutive quarter to 13.1 per cent in December 2019 quarter, as compared to 23.2 per cent in the year-ago period, a credit information company said on Wednesday. Amid the slowing growth, consumer loan delinquencies showed an uptick, with the NBFC (non-bank financial company) sector experiencing an aggravation of troubles and the loans against property (LAP) segment being most impacted, the data by Transunion Cibil showed.

It can be noted that retail or consumer credit has been pursued aggressively by lenders in the face of stress in the large ticket advances partly because of the segment's resilience. However, the overall economic growth has slid to six-year low of 5 per cent and unemployment has risen to four decade high.

From a growth perspective, credit card and personal loan segments recorded growth rates of 40.7 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively, while auto loans, LAP and home loans recorded comparatively more moderate rates, it said. The company's vice president of research Abhay Kelkar said consumer sentiment and wider macroeconomic pressures is dictating the demand scenario.

"Flattening demand for large-ticket asset purchases is causing slower asset finance loan originations, while consumers may be increasingly turning to consumption credit products to help finance day-to-day living expenses," he said. In what can be a result of weak car sales, the loan growth for the auto sector slowed down to 10.3 per cent during December quarter, while despite the evident reverses in asset quality, the LAP portfolio segment grew 11.6 per cent, it said.

There was a "small increase" of 0.10 per cent in the overall delinquency levels, the credit information firm said. Delinquencies in LAP portfolios moved up 0.52 per cent to 3.75 per cent from a 90-day overdue perspective, while from a 30-day overdue standpoint, the same was up 0.59 per cent to 8.42 per cent of the loans.

Overall delinquencies in the NBFC segment grew by 0.51 per cent, it said, adding that both auto and personal loans reported an improvement in asset quality for financiers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trump antagonist Avenatti's extortion trial in New York may be delayed after arrest

Michael Avenattis criminal trial for trying to extort Nike Inc may be delayed following the celebrity lawyers unexpected arrest late on Tuesday in California for allegedly violating his bail conditions in a separate criminal case. Avenatti ...

Bombay HC appoints 3-member committee to expeditiously recover dues payable by HDIL to PMC Bank

Bombay High Court on Wednesday appointed a three-member committee headed by retired Judge S Radhakrishnan to expeditiously recover dues payable by Housing Development Infrastructure Limited HDIL to crisis-hit PMC Bank by valuation and sale ...

UPDATE 4-Too early to say Libya ceasefire has collapsed - Turkish defence minister

Turkey said on Wednesday it was too early to say whether a ceasefire in Libya had collapsed after Khalifa Haftar, commander of eastern Libyan forces, failed to sign a binding truce accord at talks this week. Russo-Turkish talks in Moscow ha...

Over 4 lakh posters, banners removed by civic bodies: Delhi CEO

Over four lakh posters and banners have been removed by the civic bodies in compliance with the model code of conduct enforced in the national capital since January 6, officials said on Wednesday. Till January 14, a total of 66 entries, inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020