Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-French strikes hit production at livestock feed factories

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 00:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 00:03 IST
UPDATE 1-French strikes hit production at livestock feed factories
Image Credit: Flickr

Strikes over pension reform in France have led to production outages at some livestock feed factories as companies have struggled to bring in enough crop supplies, farm sector representatives said on Wednesday.

Several factories have suspended production since Friday due to a lack of raw materials, Benoit Pietrement, head of the grain committee at farm office FranceAgriMer, told reporters. The northwestern region of Brittany, a major area for livestock farming and feed suppliers, was particularly affected, he said.

A month-old public transport strike that has crippled rail services and rolling stoppages by dockworkers have left companies in the European Union's biggest grain producer struggling to get grain to ports and to factories. The cause of the production outages at some feed factories was the blocking of ports by protesters that have prevented lorries from transporting imported soybean and sunflower meal inland, Francois Cholat, president of SNIA, an association of French feed manufacturers.

"There are supply outages for soybean meal," Cholat said by telephone. "It's mainly due to lorries that are blocked from entering ports." Unions have called a three-day stoppage by port workers this week from Tuesday, after a similar three-day walkout last week.

Soybean meal is widely used to provide protein in livestock feed rations, alongside cereals that offer energy. SNIA had received reports of eight factories experiencing at least partial production stoppages, Cholat said, adding it was too early to estimate the impact on volumes and sales.

The outages risked disrupting deliveries to farmers, with the need to keep livestock fed raising the possibility of feed being brought in from neighbours such as Belgium, he added. Rail strikes, meanwhile, were threatening to disrupt grain exports and dampen strong overseas demand for French wheat, FranceAgriMer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

55 million children in Europe suffer violence each year: UN health agency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-China's Xi tells Trump he welcomes Phase 1 trade deal

Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump in a letter that he welcomes the Phase 1 trade deal reached with the United States and that he is willing to stay in close touch with the American leader.Trump and Chinese Vice P...

US, China sign 'Phase One' of trade deal

The United States and China on Wednesday signed the Phase One of trade deal. The deal was signed here between President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to end the trade war between the two economic giants, Sputnik reported.Liu,...

UPDATE 1-Bolivia pressures Argentina over Morales call for 'armed militias'

Bolivias Foreign Ministry has asked Argentinas government to disavow comments by Bolivian former President Evo Morales, currently living in exile in Buenos Aires, that called for the organization of armed militias in his home country.Morale...

UPDATE 2-Flying metal from Spanish factory blast may have killed man 2km away

A flying plate of metal may have killed a man some 2km away from the site of a huge chemical plant explosion in northeastern Spain when it was hurled out by the blast and crashed into his apartment building, local authorities said on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020