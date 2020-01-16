Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump refuses to roll back tariff despite Ph-1 of trade deal with China

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 02:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 02:12 IST
Trump refuses to roll back tariff despite Ph-1 of trade deal with China
US President Donald Trump (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday refused to roll back the massive tariff imposed on import of Chinese goods despite having succeeded to sign the first phase of a trade deal with China. During a historic signing ceremony at the White House, Trump said he will roll back the tariffs only if the second phase of the trade deal is signed between the two economic giants.

The trade deal, considered as major political and diplomatic victory for President Trump, came on a day when the House voted to sent his impeachment trial to the Senate. Trump has used tariff as a leverage in trade talks with major economic powers of the world, mainly China. Trump asserted that he will continue with his policies on tariffs.

"We are leaving tariffs on which people are shocked but it's great but I will agree to take those tariffs off if we are able to do phase 2. In other words, we are negotiating with the tariffs," Trump told the audience, which besides his cabinet colleagues and lawmakers included who's who of the American corporate sector. "We have 25 per cent on USD 250 billion worth of goods and then we are bringing the 10 per cent down to 7.5 per cent on USD 300 billion worth of goods plus," he said.

"So I am leaving them on because otherwise we have no courts to negotiate with than negotiating with (Chinese Vice Premier) Liu He, is very tough but they will all come off as soon as we finish phase 2 and that will be something that some people on Wall Street will love but from what I see they love this deal the way it is now," Trump said. Describing the trade deal as more than an agreement, he said "this marks a sea change in international trade".

"At long last, Americans have a government that puts them first at the negotiating table 1st in trade, first in every deal, every decision and every action we take a long with incredible enforceability," he said. "As we move on to phase 2, I look forward to continuing to forge a future of greater harmony, prosperity and really commerce, commerce and far beyond commerce between the United States and China," said the US President.

"This is something that far beyond even this deal it is going to lead to an even stronger world because we now have -- we now have a big investment in each other and in getting along with each other and this deal is phase one," he said. Trump said there will be no phase 3.

"This is something that is going to be so special however to our manufacturers, our farmers, our bankers, our service people," he said. The first phase of the trade deal signed by the US with China marked the conclusion of more than a year of tough negotiations including several months of suspension of talks between the two largest economies of the world.

The first phase of the trade deal includes Intellection Property (IP) Protection and Enforcement, ending forced technology transfer, dramatic expansion of American agriculture, removing barriers to American financial services, ending currency manipulation, rebalancing the US-China trade relationship and effective dispute resolution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

55 million children in Europe suffer violence each year: UN health agency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

China's Liu: China to use trade deal to prove talks working to improve economy-CGTN

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said China will use the results of the Phase 1 trade deal with the United States to prove that the negotiations are working to improve the economy, Chinese state television reported on Thursday.Chinas top negotia...

UPDATE 2-Quake-hit Puerto Rico to get $8.2 bln in delayed U.S. aid

Puerto Rico will be allowed access to 8.2 billion in delayed disaster-aid funding by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development HUD, the islands non-voting member of the U.S. Congress said. Jennifer Gonzalez announced the disburse...

Report: Vinovich will referee Super Bowl LIV

Bill Vinovich will be the referee for Super Bowl LIV in Miami, FootballZebras.com reported Wednesday. The 58-year-old Vinovich is in his 14th season as an NFL official, his 11th as a referee.This will be his 14th postseason assignment and h...

UPDATE 7-U.S. House votes to send Trump impeachment charges to Senate for trial

The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to send two formal charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, clearing the way for only the third impeachment trial of a U.S. president to begin in earnest next week....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020