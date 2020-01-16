U.S.-China trade deal, USMCA to boost economy -Mnuchin on Fox News

Completion of the Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal and a new North American trade agreement will boost the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) by a combined 50 to 75 basis points, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox News on Wednesday. "When we look at this (U.S.-China deal) and we look at the USMCA together, I think you're going to see a good 50 to 75 basis points combined," Mnuchin said. "This will be a terrific offset for what's been the slowdown due to Boeing and the 737 MAX."

Studies suggest the production halt of the 737 MAX could shave 0.5% from U.S. GDP this year. Mnuchin said the U.S. government would begin work with China on a second phase of the trade agreement, rolling out the progress as work was completed on specific issues, such as concerns about Chinese government subsidies to Chinese firms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.