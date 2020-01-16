China issues text of Phase 1 trade deal, commitments in line with U.S. version

China's finance ministry released the Chinese-language version of the Phase 1 trade deal signed in Washington on Wednesday to boost Chinese purchases of U.S. products and defuse a months-long trade dispute. China agreed to buy at least $200 billion in additional U.S. goods and services over two years, including $32 billion in additional imports of U.S. farm products, according to the Chinese text released on Thursday, in line with the monetary values and time-frame mentioned in the U.S. version.

China and the United States acknowledged that purchases will be made at market prices based on commercial considerations, and that market conditions, particularly for agricultural goods, may dictate timing of purchases in any given year, according to both versions of the text.

