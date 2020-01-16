STL Grows Order Book to Rs. 8,535 Crore in Q3FY20 With Strong Growth Outlook

PUNE, India, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STRTECH), a global data networks innovator, announced financial results for the third quarter ending December 31, 2019. The company continues to grow its healthy order book of Rs. 8,535 crore with a strong growth outlook.

Data growth is accelerating. Global data consumption will grow by 5-6x times in the next 5 years as all users and enterprise applications become data driven and the next 50% of the world comes online. Leading network creators are investing in this future.

• 5G commercial launches are already underway across major markets such as China, and the US, followed by large scale 5G roll outs in Europe expected by 2020.

• Global cloud companies are investing more than ever towards building massive Hyperscale and Edge data centres.

The next phase of the Internet needs a ubiquitous, affordable and agile architecture. A new ecosystem has emerged that is open standards, software-driven and converged. STL is geared up to be a leader of the next generation ecosystem by innovating and delivering across all the layers of the data network.

Continuing the relentless pursuit for driving customer value

• Scaling up on execution: Completed 65% of Indian Navy project and established the first ever Data Centre for Navy's seamless transition to new-age applications. 55% of Mahanet project delivered with network infrastructure deployment to over 2000 gram panchayats. • Winning new opportunities: Awarded T-Fiber project worth about Rs. 1100 crore to deliver digital infrastructure to 6 million rural citizens of Telangana and selected by Telekom Albania for its multi-year, multi-million dollar digital transformation program.

• Focusing on environment sustainability: Continued commitment to sustainability with diversion improvement at Waluj plant from 95% to 97% and plant certified as 'Near to Zero Waste to Landfill'. • Gaining industry recognition: Awarded 'Best in Class Supply Chain Sustainability' Winning award in ELSC Leadership Awards 2019, 1st prize in CII's SCALE 2019 National Award- Supply Chain and Logistics Excellence, and SAP ACE and Uipath most innovative Bot award.

Enhancing technology prowess

• Strengthening Capabilities: Acquired 12.8% stake in ASOCS, a pioneer in virtual Radio Access Networks (vRAN) for creating cutting-edge 5G solutions and empowering customers to build best in class network.

• Extending solution suite: Leveraged IDS UK's Inside Data Centre design and deployment capability for expanding reach with global customers. • Embracing 5G: Collaborated with IIT- Madras for 5G advancements in India and to realise the enormous potential of 5G for customers and industry in India and global markets.

Q3FY20 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Rs. 1,203 crore

EBITDA: Rs. 247 crore PAT: Rs. 91 crore (excluding exception items)

Order Book: Rs. 8,535 crore Exports at 31% of revenue

Commenting on the results, Dr. Anand Agarwal, Group CEO, STL, said, "Amidst long term data network growth, the market environment in 2019 witnessed uncertainty and sluggish growth on account of the economic downturn. Within this business environment globally, we increased our order book over the last quarter and have shown a 21% revenue growth (9-months YTD) as compared to last year. Our transformation from an optical fiber company to an end-to-end data networks integrator has significantly increased our overall addressable market. We continue to be extremely bullish and focused on our data network integration capabilities by investing in growth areas such as Data Centers and Wireless solutions."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is a global leader in end-to-end data network solutions.

We design and deploy high-capacity converged fiber and wireless networks. With expertise ranging from optical fiber and cables, hyper-scale network design, and deployment and network software, we are the industry's leading integrated solutions provider for global data networks. We partner with global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises to design, build and manage such cloud-native software-defined networks.

STL has innovation at its core. With intense focus on end-to-end network solutions development, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation network applications at our Centres of Excellence. STL has a strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fiber and cable manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil, along with two software-development centres across India and one datacentre design facility in the UK.

STL.tech |Twitter | LinkedIn |YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.