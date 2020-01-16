ITM Launches Comprehensive Program in Business Analytics and Data Science

ITM Executive Education Centre (EEC) launches a comprehensive program in Business Analytics and Data Science which will help students get a strong grip on advanced industry-relevant skills and stay ahead in the competition. This program allures more attention as the Data Scientist is the most sought after job of the 21st century. Exclusively designed catering to the career advancement needs of working professionals, this business data analytics program is imparted on weekends over a period of 11 months. This essentially gives the utmost flexibility to manage studies along with the job.

The 11-months part-time program comes with one-of-its-kind classroom training along with project-based learning. This is what's called a holistic experience. It covers the bases of management with an emphasis on mastering data analytical techniques to influence data-based decision making into the business. Since the focus is on creating industry-ready professionals, the curriculum is planned around offering bounteous industry exposure to students in order to match industry expectations. Students are immersed in multi-level learning with Workshops, Hackathon, Capstone Project and Guest Lectures.

The program is delivered by analytical experts and endorsed by the industry. The benefits of corporate collaborations include placement assistance. Moreover, regular job fairs are conducted that are attended by corporate partners and students. The faculty members ensure they have a proven track record in their respective fields with ample experience in teaching and delivering highly intellectual modules. Being experts in their respective fields, their faculty brings a wealth of knowledge to the classroom.

ITM EEC has collaborated with the largest analytical body of India for a Joint Certification. Upon the completion of the program, there are four additional certifications awarded for Python, SAS, Tableau and Power BI.

Admission Process

The interested candidates need to fill up the online admission form to seek admission. Once the application and the requisite fee are received, one shall be called for the next level of the admission process. The selection panel comprises of eminent faculties who review the applications in order to select candidates. Shortlisted candidates will be scheduled for a personal interview round. During the final selection phase, one will be intimated through emails about the admission to the program. The shortlisted candidates need to acknowledge the email and write back the acceptance in order to complete the admission process.

About ITM Executive Education Centre

The journey of ITM EEC which started in 1994 is a story of excellence as it has nurtured top-quality education over the years. ITM EEC has emerged as a multi-disciplinary executive education centre with campuses at Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune. Since 1994, ITM EEC is dedicated to assisting working professionals in their successful journey of career advancements through contemporary programs. This helps working professionals upgrade to industry-relevant skills. ITM EEC has trained more than 9,600 executives and helped them make career transitions for betterment. Their students are drawn by the assurance of great faculties, valuable learning and a lifetime of networking opportunities. Over 45% of their students are referred by their co-workers and peers, a testimony to the value that ITM EEC brings to their professional endeavours.

The various programs at ITM EEC are designed with a keen understanding of future trends. The support of its advanced data analytics courses and trained faculty members give students the dynamic global edge. Undoubtedly, ITM EEC is steadily moving towards bringing a mutiny in becoming a global leader in the education sector. Their partnerships with international universities and schools from the US, UK, Europe and Asia deliver knowledge transfer, program development and student exchanges. These affiliations help to keep the curricula updated, bringing in internationally acclaimed faculties and develop new programs.

