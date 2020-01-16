Left Menu
Development News Edition

KBC, CBC, and EIB launch EUR 300m loan facility for Belgian companies

In this way, KBC, CBC, and EIB demonstrate their commitment to realizing more sustainable projects in Belgium.

  • EIB
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 15:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 15:41 IST
KBC, CBC, and EIB launch EUR 300m loan facility for Belgian companies
"This initiative rewards those companies that really do their best to become greener," added EIB Vice President Emma Navarro. Image Credit: Pixabay

KBC, CBC, and the European Investment Bank are launching a loan facility totaling EUR 300 million for Belgian companies. In this way, KBC, CBC, and EIB demonstrate their commitment to realizing more sustainable projects in Belgium.

Wim Eraly, Senior General Manager Corporate Banking KBC Division Belgium: "Reducing the impact of global warming is one of the biggest challenges facing our society. Large and small companies will, therefore, have to adapt in a relatively short period of time in order to reduce their ecological footprint. KBC Group wants to help them with this by supporting them as a bank, insurer and asset manager in their transition to a greener economy. After all, this is embedded in our business strategy. This joint programme between KBC and the EIB makes the financing of sustainable investments much more attractive for Belgian companies and thus directly contributes to a more sustainable society".

Dirk Ector, General Manager Corporates at KBC Bank Belgium completes: "Farmers, horticulturists and the agribusiness sector, as well as companies in other sectors, are facing ongoing investment to meet evolving consumer needs and expectations. However, what is often still seen as a feasible and acceptable additional investment for medium-sized enterprises is less obvious for the smaller scale and more family-oriented Belgian agriculture and horticulture. As outspoken experts with many years of sector experience in this field, we are therefore pleased that - together with the EIB - we can now help this sector even better to implement visible and less visible measures to better position itself in a changing society. "

"This initiative rewards those companies that really do their best to become greener," added EIB Vice President Emma Navarro. "Thanks to this partnership with KBC, sustainability leaders have the opportunity to further expand their activities or finance new innovative plans. The EIB, as the EU climate bank, is increasingly lending for sustainability which, also in the light of the Paris Climate Change Agreement, shows that green business makes economic sense".

KBC loans with EIB support are available to SMEs (up to 3,000 employees) investing in sustainability and/or the bioeconomy. Applications must comply with normal EIB and KBC credit conditions. The total investment may not exceed EUR 25 million. The final approval of the credit rests with KBC.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Mohun Bagan merges with ATK; to play as one team in next ISL

Iconic football club Mohun Bagan on Thursday merged with ATK FC by selling the majority stake to the owner of the two-time Indian Super League winners. The merged club will come into existence in June and will compete in the ISL 2020-21. Th...

Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez return for T20I series against Bangladesh

Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez have returned to the Pakistan side for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. Malik played his last T20 game against Pakistan in February 2019 while Hafeez is returning to the side after a ...

Lashkar-e-Toiba associate arrested from Pulwama

Srinagar,&#160; Jan 16 PTI&#160;An associate of Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists was arrested from Awantipora area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday. Police arrested a terrorist associate of proscribed outfit LeT i...

Administration under BSY-led BJP govt has collapsed: Congress

The Congress in Karnataka on Thursday alleged that administration under B S Yediyurappa-led government in the state has collapsed as the Chief Minister is faced with internal pressure and also humiliation from BJP high command regarding pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020