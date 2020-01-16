Left Menu
Air services between Pithoragarh-Dehradun-Hindon suspended

  • Pithoragarh
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 16:58 IST
Air services from the Naini Saini airport here to Dehradun and Hindon airport in Ghaziabad has been suspended since Wednesday for an indefinite period as the lone private aircraft operating on the routes has been sent for monthly testing, officials said. The lone private aircraft is owned by Heritage Aviation.

"The aircraft has been sent for monthly routine testing. It will become operational again only after it gets clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)," said Pithoragarh SDM and airport manager Tushar Saini. In view of monthly routine testing, bookings for the routes will resume only after getting the DGCA nod, he said.

