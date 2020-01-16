Air services between Pithoragarh-Dehradun-Hindon suspended

Air services from the Naini Saini airport here to Dehradun and Hindon airport in Ghaziabad has been suspended since Wednesday for an indefinite period as the lone private aircraft operating on the routes has been sent for monthly testing, officials said. The lone private aircraft is owned by Heritage Aviation.

"The aircraft has been sent for monthly routine testing. It will become operational again only after it gets clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)," said Pithoragarh SDM and airport manager Tushar Saini. In view of monthly routine testing, bookings for the routes will resume only after getting the DGCA nod, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.