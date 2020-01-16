Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Muted reaction in currencies to US-China trade deal; dollar index falls

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 17:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 17:36 IST
FOREX-Muted reaction in currencies to US-China trade deal; dollar index falls
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Major currencies mostly shrugged off on Thursday the signing of the Phase 1 trade deal between the United States and China, since most of the issues agreed upon had been expected and the threat of tariffs was not eliminated.

Euro/dollar, the most fluid currency pair, was last trading up 0.1% at $1.1161, after matching the one-week high of $1.1164 it reached the day before. An index that tracks the dollar against six other major currencies fell to an eight-day low of 97.134. Beijing and Washington touted the Phase 1 deal, signed late on Wednesday at the White House, as a step forward in resolving their trade dispute. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said Phase 2 discussions had already begun.

Yet market enthusiasm was checked, because much of the agreement was priced in and it addressed a few of the issues that led to the conflict in the first place. "Yesterday's signing of the Phase 1 trade deal provided confirmation of the progress made in trade talks since last summer. The details of the deal were broadly in line with expectations, which have dampened the market impact overnight," said Lee Hardman, currency strategist at MUFG.

Analysts said the agreement did not eliminate tariffs, was vague on enforcement and made no real progress on a host of problems. Some were also skeptical that purchase targets set out in the deal are realistic. "Now that the Phase 1 deal has been signed, market participants' focus will soon switch to whether China meets the commitments of the deal, and if progress is made towards a Phase 2 deal ... Higher tariffs remain a live threat if there is a lack of progress on either front," Hardman said.

China pledged to buy at least an additional $200 billion worth of U.S. farm products and other goods and services over two years. In return, the Phase 1 deal canceled planned U.S. tariffs on Chinese cellphones, toys, and laptops and halved to 7.5% the tariff on about $120 billion worth of other goods, including flat-panel televisions, Bluetooth headphones, and footwear.

But it left in place 25% tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese industrial goods and components used by U.S. manufacturers and China's retaliatory tariffs on over $100 billion of U.S. goods. "The deal relies heavily on China's goodwill and includes forced purchases of U.S. goods and protection for intellectual property rights and forced technology transfers," said Sebastien Galy, strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

"Some demands are extremely hard to swallow, such as changing laws to accommodate the U.S. Overall, it feels like something that will not last more than a few months," Galy said. The Chinese yuan, the currency most sensitive to the trade dispute, was 0.1% higher at 6.8826 per dollar in the offshore market, not far from the six-month high of 6.8662 it reached on Tuesday.

The level of 7 yuan to the dollar has been a barometer for U.S.-China tensions, so the yuan's holding below that level showed that investors remain more or less optimistic about the trade relationship between the world's two biggest economies and its impact on global growth. The safe-haven Japanese yen was weaker at 109.97 per dollar, while the Australian dollar held 0.3% stronger after rising to a nine-day high at $0.6928. Both currencies are a gauge of stress.

The British pound rose to a six-day high of $1.3065. Against the euro, it was trading at 85.46 pence, 0.1% higher.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Truck driver held with 1,130 cartons of illicit liquor worth Rs 50 lakh in Rajasthan

A truck driver was arrested with 1,130 cartons of illicit liquor worth Rs 50 lakh in Rajasthans Churu district, police said on Thursday. A police patrolling team intercepted the truck and during checking, 1,130 cartons of liquor made in Aru...

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, IRCTC's second train, to be flagged off on Jan 17

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, the second train to be run by railway subsidiary IRCTC, will be flagged off by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from Ahmedabad on Friday. The commercial run of the tra...

S.Korea to decide on first transgender soldier amid debate

South Koreas military said on Thursday it will hold a meeting to discuss whether it will discharge the first soldier to have undergone gender reassignment surgery, which has sparked a national debate about the treatment of LGBT troops.The s...

Senegal rape law offers hope after years of silence

A new law in Senegal that criminalises rape has come too late for one young woman. She was raped last year and is now trying to put her life back together with a baby. But the legislation brings hope to women who campaigned to force the Wes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020