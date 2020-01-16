Morgan Stanley profit surges 53%

Morgan Stanley reported a 53% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by strength in its bond trading and underwriting businesses.

The bank said earnings attributable to common shareholders rose to $2.09 billion, or $1.30 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.36 billion, or 80 cents per share, a year ago. (https://reut.rs/37b9508)

Analysts had expected a profit of 99 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.