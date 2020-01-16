Left Menu
Development News Edition

Morgan Stanley profit surges 53%

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 17:51 IST
Morgan Stanley profit surges 53%

Morgan Stanley reported a 53% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by strength in its bond trading and underwriting businesses.

The bank said earnings attributable to common shareholders rose to $2.09 billion, or $1.30 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.36 billion, or 80 cents per share, a year ago. (https://reut.rs/37b9508)

Analysts had expected a profit of 99 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Prince Harry resurfaces after royal bombshell

London, Jan 16 AFP Britains Prince Harry was to make his first public appearance on Thursday since he and his wife Meghans bombshell decision to quit as full-time royals. The Duke of Sussex was to host the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw a...

PIL seeks Kerala HC directive to Centre not to implement CAA

A public interest litigation PIL has been filed in the Kerala High Court seeking its directive to the Central government not to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 CAA. The PIL filed by a lawyer said the CAA grants favourable tre...

Raut's comments on Indira Gandhi taken out of context: Aaditya

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray had immense respect for Indira Gandhi and claimed party leader Sanjay Rauts controversial statements on the former prime minister were taken out of cont...

Truck driver held with 1,130 cartons of illicit liquor worth Rs 50 lakh in Rajasthan

A truck driver was arrested with 1,130 cartons of illicit liquor worth Rs 50 lakh in Rajasthans Churu district, police said on Thursday. A police patrolling team intercepted the truck and during checking, 1,130 cartons of liquor made in Aru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020