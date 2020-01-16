Electrical industry expects Rs 30,000 cr biz at flagship showcase event ELECRAMA

The Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) on Thursday said it was eyeing Rs 30,000-crore business to be generated at the 14th edition of ELECRAMA beginning this Saturday at Greater Noida. ELECRAMA, the flagship showcase of the Indian Electrical Industry and the largest congregation of power sector players, will witness participation from 120 countries, with a line-up of approximately 1,370 exhibitors including 320 foreigners, it said.

The event would be held at the India Expo Mart where a footfall of approximately 3,00,000 is expected over the five days, IIEMA said in a statement. "ELECRAMA 2020 will be focusing on the electricity space with the key components being renewable energy, energy storage, automation and digitalization of electricity through Industry 4.0, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, etc. The theme of this year's show will be 'Energy Transition & New Technology'," the association said.

"This edition will also see deliberations on electric transportation opportunities that would expose the electrical industry to new technology innovations and disruptions with information to manage the transformation to these new paradigm shifts,' it added. According to the IEEMA, the aim of the event is to provide to the stakeholders opportunities of networking with domestic and foreign companies, explore business opportunities, explore new product-making technologies, and to increase country's electrical equipment export portfolio.

"Currently, India's power equipment export stands at USD 7.5 billion and the aim is to increase it to USD 25 billion by 2025," it added.

