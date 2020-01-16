Left Menu
Development News Edition

Electrical industry expects Rs 30,000 cr biz at flagship showcase event ELECRAMA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 19:00 IST
Electrical industry expects Rs 30,000 cr biz at flagship showcase event ELECRAMA

The Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) on Thursday said it was eyeing Rs 30,000-crore business to be generated at the 14th edition of ELECRAMA beginning this Saturday at Greater Noida. ELECRAMA, the flagship showcase of the Indian Electrical Industry and the largest congregation of power sector players, will witness participation from 120 countries, with a line-up of approximately 1,370 exhibitors including 320 foreigners, it said.

The event would be held at the India Expo Mart where a footfall of approximately 3,00,000 is expected over the five days, IIEMA said in a statement. "ELECRAMA 2020 will be focusing on the electricity space with the key components being renewable energy, energy storage, automation and digitalization of electricity through Industry 4.0, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, etc. The theme of this year's show will be 'Energy Transition & New Technology'," the association said.

"This edition will also see deliberations on electric transportation opportunities that would expose the electrical industry to new technology innovations and disruptions with information to manage the transformation to these new paradigm shifts,' it added. According to the IEEMA, the aim of the event is to provide to the stakeholders opportunities of networking with domestic and foreign companies, explore business opportunities, explore new product-making technologies, and to increase country's electrical equipment export portfolio.

"Currently, India's power equipment export stands at USD 7.5 billion and the aim is to increase it to USD 25 billion by 2025," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Bank of England's Carney to serve as UK government climate adviser

Outgoing Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will advise Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the run-up to a major United Nations climate conference taking place in Glasgow this November, Britains government said on Thursday.Carney steps down ...

Fresh snowfall in Kufri, Shimla; Keylong coldest in HP at minus 7.3 deg C

Himachal Pradeshs capital city Shimla and tourist destination Kufri witnessed fresh snowfall while parts of the state received light rains on Thursday, bringing down the mercury by a few notches. Maximum temperatures decreased by one to two...

US slams Russia for criticism of Indo-Pacific, says concept 'principled vision' and not aimed at excluding any country.

US slams Russia for criticism of Indo-Pacific, says concept principled vision and not aimed at excluding any country....

Lalu attacks Nitish on environment drive, human chain

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumars ongoing environmental conservation campaign and the state-wide human chain, scheduled three days later, came in for stinging criticism on Thursday from his arch rival Lalu Prasad, the national president of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020