Metallix Achieves ISO 14001: 2015 Certification for Environmental Stewardship

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Shrewsbury
  • |
  Updated: 16-01-2020 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 19:00 IST
Metallix Refining Inc., a global leader in precious metals recycling and refining, has earned the International Organization for Standardization's (ISO) 14001:2015 certification for adherence to the latest global environmental best practices in its North Carolina lab and production facilities. The certification audit was by performed by ABS Quality Evaluations and completed with no non-conformances.

Maria Piastre, President of Metallix Refining, states "Our company has always been environmentally focused. Now more than ever, our priority is to be good environmental stewards by reducing our environmental footprint. By implementing an ISO certified environmental management system and its procedures and policies, we continue to diminish our environmental impact and strengthen our commitment to adhere to the highest standards."

Metallix has been certified to the ISO 9001 Quality Management System standard since 2005. Metallix decided last year to add to their certifications and include the Environmental Management System to the ISO 14001 standard. Quality & Continual Improvement Manager Lori Benn and Environmental Health & Safety Manager Dwayne Bailey helmed an internal audit team of twelve employees that improved existing processes and further developed training and other measures to satisfy ISO criteria. Benn says, "I am proud to work at Metallix. The decision to become certified to the ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management Systems standard speaks volumes on how committed we are to our employees, the environment, and our business operations."

The globally recognized ISO 14000 family of standards sets forth parameters for compliance with the highest standards of environmental responsibility among world-class operations. Its audits assess materials, products, processes, and services. 

About Metallix Refining

For nearly 50 years, Metallix Refining Inc. has been a leader and innovator in the precious metals recycling industry. Metallix purchases, recycles, and refines gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and rhodium, serving businesses in a variety of industries around the globe. As an ISO 14001 certified company, Metallix ensures that scrap precious metals are processed carefully, with strict attention to environmental, health, and safety regulations. The company operates two processing and recycling facilities in North Carolina, with executive offices in New Jersey and global offices in the United Kingdom and South Korea.

Media Contact

Sharon Bachmann
Metallix Refining Inc. 
Tel: (732) 945-4140
sharonb@metallix.com
Metallix.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077456/Metallix_Refining_Inc___Logo.jpg

