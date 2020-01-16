Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ladakh Administration making efforts to give fillip to food processing industry

The summit was inaugurated by Ms. Reema Prakash, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, GoI joined by Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Mr. Saugat Biswas.

Ladakh Administration making efforts to give fillip to food processing industry
Addressing the gathering, Ms.Reema Prakash explained the role of the Ministry of Food Processing in ensuring the value addition of produces through food processing schemes and programs. Image Credit: Twitter(@MOFPI_GOI)

Ladakh Food Processing Summit "Building Partnerships for Inclusive Growth in Food Processing Sector" was organised by the Department of Industries & Commerce, Ladakh in partnership with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India and Invest India, the national investment promotion & facilitation agency, in Leh today.

The summit was inaugurated by Ms. Reema Prakash, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, GoI joined by Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Mr. Saugat Biswas. The primary objective of this summit was to carry out a value chain mapping of food processing in Ladakh and to recommend strategies for integrating the local population into food processing and agriculture activities, to maximize the potential of this sector.

The summit was attended by food producers of Ladakh especially, apricots, barley, seabuckthorn, organic vegetables, peas, apples, milk, and meat both from Leh and Kargil district. Apart from officers from MoFPI, technology experts from NITFAM, IIFPT, Banks working in Ladakh, and also buyers from the Army participated in the summit.

During the inauguration, Secretary Industries & Commerce, Ladakh said that the Administration of UT Ladakh is making efforts to give a fillip to the food processing industry in Ladakh. He said that food production added with value will reap maximum benefit for the local growers. He mentioned the vision of the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh to promote the local population by providing the platform to boost their interest and talent through expert guidance from the Government of India and supporting agencies.

Addressing the gathering, Ms.Reema Prakash explained the role of the Ministry of Food Processing in ensuring the value addition of produces through food processing schemes and programs. She said that the Ministry is focusing on promoting food processing in UT of Ladakh for both Leh and Kargil. She informed about the prepared Ladakh Action Plan for Food Processing Industries in consultation with the local stakeholders and stressed on endeavors to ensure actionable steps at ground level. She expressed her hope towards a positive outcome in developing food processing units in Ladakh, with maximum benefit for the locals. Though almost sixty producers from Kargil district participated through video conference, a separate workshop will be organized specifically to Kargil in the coming months Biswas informed.

Director Industries & Commerce Ladakh, Moses Kunzang highlighted the existing issues, potentials, and requirements of industries in Ladakh, through a detailed PowerPoint presentation. He said that this summit is the first in a series of steps necessary to fulfill the overall goal and as a next step the Ministry of Food Processing Industry, along with appropriate agencies will develop implementation plans for the critical areas identified.

Invest India presented on various schemes available under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries to support the sector followed by presentations by representatives from the National Institute of Food Technology and Entrepreneurship Management (NIFTEM), Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT) for providing required technical and skilling expertise.

An open house question-answer session was also held wherein the local participants shared their doubts and problems. Ides for marketing promotion and financing were also shared by Invest India and officials from J&K bank.

The summit was attended by around 170 participants including government officers, senior procurement officers from the Indian Army, bankers, farmers, entrepreneurs, cooperatives, bakers, dairy farmers, and unemployed youths.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

ECA and Zimbabwe sign agreement for sustainable development forum preparation

The Economic Commission for Africa ECA and the Zimbabwe government on Wednesday signed an agreement in preparation for the forthcoming Sixth Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development ARFSD which Harare is hosting in Victoria Falls fr...

Southwest delays resumption of Boeing 737 MAX flights

Southwest Airlines announced Thursday it will once again delay the resumption of Boeing 737 MAX flights until June 6, because of continued uncertainty over the troubled aircrafts return to service. The airline thereby joins American Airlin...

Netaji's birth anniversary should be observed as Patriots Day: Chandra Kumar Bose

BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose on Thursday said that January 23, which is the birth anniversary of Indian nationalist Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, should be observed as Patriots Day, or Desh Prem Diwas. Chandra Kumar Bose, who is a descendant...

Makkal Sevai Maiyam celebrates Thiruvalluvar Day in Tamil Nadu

The Makkal Sevai Maiyam MSM on Thursday celebrated Thiruvalluvar Day in Tamil Nadu to mark the birth anniversary of the celebrated Tamil poet and philosopher. During the celebration, the members of the organisation used photograph of Thiruv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020