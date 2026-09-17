Empowering Micro Food Enterprises: Manipur's Move on PM Modi's Birthday

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh distributed subsidies to 2,835 beneficiaries under the PMFME Scheme, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. The initiative aims to help small food-processing businesses formalize and grow. The CM also emphasized restoring peace in the state amidst ongoing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 17:37 IST
Empowering Micro Food Enterprises: Manipur's Move on PM Modi's Birthday
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh (Photo: CM Secretaria). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to empower micro food-processing enterprises, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh allocated subsidies to 2,835 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme today. The event, celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, took place at Yumnam Leikai Yumjao Lairembi Lampak in Imphal.

The Chief Minister affirmed that the initiative would greatly assist small and unorganised food-processing businesses, enabling them to upgrade and enter the formal economy. Highlighting Prime Minister Modi's relentless dedication, Singh lauded his 25 years of public service without a single day of rest.

Detailing the disbursement, Singh noted that while some beneficiaries received cheques, others got subsidies through Direct Benefit Transfer. Further financial aid, amounting to Rs 5,000 as an initial instalment, had been given to SHG members under the PMFME scheme. Reflecting on Manipur's current situation, the Chief Minister called for unity and cooperation to restore peace, urging citizens to avoid disruptions such as bandhs and blockades.

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