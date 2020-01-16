Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI books Adani Enterprises, 3 ex-NCCF officials for alleged irregularities in coal supply contract

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 20:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 20:59 IST
CBI books Adani Enterprises, 3 ex-NCCF officials for alleged irregularities in coal supply contract

The CBI has booked Ahmedabad-based Adani Enterprises Ltd and three former senior officials of National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) for alleged corruption in the contract for supply of 6 lakh MT of imported coal to Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation in 2010, officials said Thursday. In its FIR filed on Wednesday after a detailed preliminary enquiry in the matter, the CBI booked Adani Enterprises Ltd, the then NCCF chairman Virender Singh, the then managing director G P Gupta and senior advisor SC Singhal under IPC sections related to alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating under Indian Penal Code and Provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.

No immediate comment was available from Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company for the Adani group. It is alleged that the NCCF officers "committed irregularities by manipulating the selection of the bidders, thereby giving undue favour to Adani Enterprises Ltd. in award of work for supply of imported coal to APGENCO despite its disqualification.

APGENCO had floated a limited tender enquiry on June 29, 2010 for the supply of six lakh MTs of imported coal via sea ports to Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Plant in Vijaywada and Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant (RTPP) in Kadapa free-on-rail basis via ports of Chennai, Vizag, Krishnapatnam and Kakinada, they said. NCCF, which was one of the PSUs approached by APGENCO, had shortlisted six companies for the contract through a tender issued on July 7, 2010 cancelling the bid of a company Maharishi Brothers Coal Limited (MBCL) selected just six days before without any tendering process, the FIR alleged.

The argument given for the selection of MBCL was the close deadline of July 7, 2010 by APGENCO which was later extended to July 12. "It is pertinent to mention here that before extension of the date of tender they had seven days (July 01, 2010 to July 07.2010) and after extension of date they had five days only (July 08 to July 12, 2010) but now management felt that they have sufficient time to call open tender," the CBI FIR alleged.

The draft tender notice on July 7 was discussed and approved by three senior officials of NCCF -- Singhal, Gupta, and Singh -- who ignored laid-down guidelines without consulting the Head Office level committee, it alleged. The agency has alleged that during the tendering process, the officials favoured Adani Enterprises Ltd even though it had not given any trading margin for NCCF in contrast to two bidders Gupta Coal India and MBCL who had quoted much higher margins of 11.3 per cent and 2.25 per cent respectively, they said.

The CBI alleged that acts of "omission and commission" by the NCCF officers disclose that they acted in "a manner as unbecoming of public servants" and conspired with the company. The FIR said the officers "committed irregularities by the way of manipulation in the selection of the bidders, thereby giving undue favour to Adani Enterprises Ltd. in award of work for supply of imported coal to APGENCO despite its disqualification".

The CBI has alleged that senior officers of NCCF did post tender negotiations with Adani Enterprises to give it undue benefits even though the company did not qualify when tender was opened at Hyderabad office of NCCF, the officials said. "Instead of cancelling the bid of Adani Enterprises Ltd. senior management of NCCF conveyed the offer margin of NCCF to the company through one of its representatives Munish Sehgal who was sitting in the NCCF head office on July 10, 2010 in the evening...," the FIR alleged.

It said subsequently Adani Enterprises Ltd on the same day informed NCCF that they agree to pay minimum margin charge of 2.25 per cent to NCCF. "It is prima facie evident that when the bids were being processed at NCCF HO. New Delhi. representative of Adani Enterprises was Informed regarding their imminent rejection due to non submission of NCCF margin and also that MBCL, the eligible bidder had quoted 2 25 per cent margin," the FIR alleged.

The agency has also alleged that Vyom Trade Links was a proxy of Adani Enterprises which had given it an unsecured loan of Rs 16.81 crore and withdrew its offer at last stage on "flimsy grounds". PTI ABS ZMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi polls: AAP leaders Sisodia, 12 others file nominations on Thursday

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, his fellow lawmaker, and eleven other candidates on Thursday filed their nominations ahead of the February 8 assembly polls, officials said. With this the total number of nom...

Army conducts biggest airborne exercise

The Army has conducted its biggest airborne exercise, codenamed Winged Raider, in the north-eastern theatre on January 10. The multidimensional exercise was preceded by a series of intense preparation involving the movement of special forc...

Six minor girls molested in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police arrest five people

The Jharkhand Police on Thursday arrested five people, including a minor, for allegedly molesting a group of minor girls on Wednesday night. Ashutosh Shekhar, SP, Khunti, told the media here that they received information that six minor gir...

Surnames do not matter in human relations, says Mamata

Holding that surnames do no matter in human relations, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she does not know the maiden surname of her nephew Abhishek Banerjees wife. Banerjee said she does not know the surname of he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020