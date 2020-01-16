Govt organises summit in Leh to promote food processing

The Centre on Thursday organised a summit in Leh to promote food processing sector and boost farmers income in Ladakh region. Ladakh Food Processing summit 'Building Partnerships for Inclusive Growth in Food Processing Sector' was organised by the Department of Industries & Commerce, Ladakh in partnership with the Union Food Processing Industries ministry and Invest India in Leh, an official statement said.

The summit, inaugurated by Reema Prakash, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, was attended by around 170 participants including government officers, senior procurement officers from Indian Army, bankers, farmers, entrepreneurs, cooperatives, bakers, dairy farmers and unemployed youths. "The primary objective of this summit was to carry out a value chain mapping of food processing in Ladakh and to recommend strategies for integrating local population into food processing and agriculture activities, to maximize the potential of this sector," it added.

The summit was attended by food producers of Ladakh specially, apricots, barley, seabuckthorn, organic vegetables, peas, apples, milk and meat both from Leh and Kargil district. Reema Prakash explained about the role of her ministry in ensuring value addition of produces through food processing schemes and programs.

She said that the Ministry is focusing on promoting food processing in Union territoty of Ladakh for both Leh and Kargil. She informed about the prepared Ladakh Action Plan for food processing industries in consultation with the local stakeholders and stressed on endeavors to ensure actionable steps at ground level.

