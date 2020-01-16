Amazon's founder Jeff Bezo unlikely to meet Modi, Goyal

By Shailesh Yadav The richest man on planet Jeff Bezo's India visit has been snubbed by the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal have not given an appointment during Amazon's founder and CEO's three-day visit, government sources told ANI. A senior official said the meetings are not taking place this time as the world's largest e-commerce player is surrounded with controversies.

India's anti-trust body Competition Commission of India is probing the business model of Amazon and its subsidiary company Flipkart following allegations of predatory pricing, deep discounting, exclusivity and preferential seller treatment. Amazon is facing a similar investigation in the United States and Europe.

On Wednesday, Bezo announced plans to invest one billion dollars (about Rs 7,092 crore) in India and enabling 10 billion dollars in cumulative exports in the next five years by digitally enabling micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and traders. But more than five lakh traders came together under the umbrella of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to protest against Bezo's visit.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said Amazon follows unethical and monopolistic business practices, and the trade body will organise protests in 300 cities to oppose them. (ANI)

