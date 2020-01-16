Shriram Transport Finance raises USD 500 mn in debt

Shriram Transport Finance Company on Thursday said it has raised USD 500 million through social bonds, out of USD 3 billion fund raising plans approved by its board.

"...we wish to inform you that the company has completed the issuance and allotment of 5.1 per cent Senior Secured Notes (Social Bonds) for a sum of USD 500,000,000 under the USD 3,000,000,000 Global Medium Term Note Programme, through the relevant Common Depositories," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The Banking and Finance Committee of the company on January 9 had approved issuance of USD 500 million worth of 5.1 per cent Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (Social Bonds) under the USD 3 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme established on December 27, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

