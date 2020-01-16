Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500 breaches 3,300 mark on strong Morgan Stanley earnings, retail data

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 23:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 23:47 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500 breaches 3,300 mark on strong Morgan Stanley earnings, retail data

The S&P 500 crossed the 3,300 mark for the first time and the other main indexes hit record highs on Thursday, as encouraging retail sales data and upbeat Morgan Stanley earnings added to optimism from the signing of an initial U.S.-China trade deal. The Wall Street bank jumped 8% to the top of the S&P 500 after it beat quarterly profit estimates and raised its performance goals, closing out big U.S. lenders' earnings on a strong note.

Sentiment was further lifted by data that showed U.S. retail sales rose 0.3% in December, in-line with economists' estimates. The numbers indicated the U.S. economy maintained a moderate growth pace at the end of 2019 and eased concerns about the health of the sector following disappointing holiday sales reports from Target Corp and J.C. Penney Co Inc.

"The consumer needs to be strong and evidence of that is retail sales, which came in pretty well after some slowing over the last several months," said Tom Martin, portfolio manager at Globalt in Atlanta. Technology stocks, which have fueled the recent rally, provided the biggest support. Microsoft Corp rose 1.1% and chipmakers gained after a strong forecast from the world's top contract chipmaker TSMC .

Stock markets hit new highs after Washington and Beijing on Wednesday signed a deal that paused an 18-month long tariff war that had bruised financial markets and crimped global growth. China is expected to boost purchases of U.S. goods and services in exchange for the rolling back of some tariffs as part of the deal, but several thorny issues remain unresolved.

"We're in that environment where investors say - we've got low yields and a potentially re-accelerating economy and an earnings growth that is looking to be somewhere between 5% and 9%," said Martin. Analysts expect profits at S&P 500 companies to have dropped 0.4% in the fourth quarter, but full-year 2020 earnings are estimated to grow 9.6%, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

At 1:05 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.57% to 29,195.01. The S&P 500 gained 0.56% to 3,307.74 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.64% at 9,318.25.

Among other stocks, Signet Jewelers Ltd soared 42.6% after raising 2020 adjusted earnings estimate. Bank of New York Mellon Corp slid 7.8% to the bottom of the S&P 500 after the custodian bank missed profit estimates.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.76-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.75-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 86 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 177 new highs and four new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

INTERVIEW-'We can't close our eyes' to climate change, says Marshall Isles ex-president

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson picks Bank of England governor to climate role

London, Jan 16 AP Britains prime minister has appointed outgoing Bank of England Governor Mark Carney to a special advisory role ahead of the U.N. climate change conference to be held in Scotland in November. Boris Johnson said Carney will ...

UPDATE 2-Judge in Weinstein rape trial says case not a 'referendum' on #MeToo movement

Three men and two women have been chosen as jurors in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, as the judge cautioned against using the case to make a broader statement about the MeToo movement. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges o...

Pantomime, travel and rest: What comes next for Britain's EU lawmakers

Britains 73 EU lawmakers packed up their offices in Strasbourg on Thursday for some a moment of triumph, for others, disaster.This week marked the last sitting of the European Parliament in the eastern French town before Britain quits the u...

In Vuitton's catwalk 'heaven', slick suits trump streetwear

Structured suits ruled the runway at Louis Vuittons fashion show in Paris on Thursday, as menswear designer Virgil Abloh opted for a sharp dress code in his version of heaven, parading models through a decor of blue skies and fluffy white c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020