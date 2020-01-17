Left Menu
Development News Edition

India attracted record USD 9.3 bn tech investments in 2019: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 09:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 09:10 IST
India attracted record USD 9.3 bn tech investments in 2019: Report

India attracted tech investments worth USD 9.36 billion last year, a 95 per cent increase compared with the previous year, according to the data compiled by a global database company. The data collated by Dealroom.co and revealed here this week show that the Indian investment figures coincided with record investment numbers registered by the UK in 2019, at USD 13.2 billion, behind the US (USD 116 bn) and China (USD 33.5 bn).

Both India and the UK witnessed a record year in terms of investments into their respective technology sectors in 2019. India attracted tech investments worth USD 9.36 billion last year, which marks a 95 per cent hike on the previous year, it said. "The positive tech investment figures for India and the UK demonstrate that we are both top destinations for global investors," said Hemin Bharucha, Chief India Representative for London & Partners – the Mayor of London's official promotional agency.

"Cities such as London, Mumbai and Bengaluru are increasingly creating game changing companies to compete on the global stage and we see lots of opportunities to collaborate with India, especially in areas such as smart cities and fintech. It's also great to see that investment from Asia into the UK increased significantly in 2019, offering further proof of the strength of London and the UK's tech growth," he said. According to the research prepared for London & Partners and Tech Nation by Dealroom.co, London maintains a strong tech lead with the UK capital's tech companies attracting USD 9.7 billion in funding last year – more than any other European city.

Major funding rounds for London companies in 2019 included USD 440 million in funding for London-headquartered fintech company OakNorth, headed by Indian-origin entrepreneur Rishi Khosla. "London's tech sector is a global success story and one that I continue to champion, particularly as it reflects our city's diversity and entrepreneurial spirit," said London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

"Our city is the undisputed tech capital of Europe and the record USD 9.7 billion of investment in this sector clearly shows London open to talent and investment from all over the world. London's successful digital economy is not only an important source of jobs for Londoners but is also bringing prosperity and growth to the rest of the UK," he said. Despite the Brexit vote and the UK's scheduled departure from the European Union (EU) at the end of January, investment from Asia into the UK was higher than any other European country, with the likes of Germany and France lagging behind, the research reveals.

The city of London also remains the top place in Europe for creating high growth tech businesses, with the research highlighting that the UK capital has created 46 unicorn companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

On this day, Kumble became third bowler to pick up 600 wickets in Tests

It was on January 17, 2008, that spinner Anil Kumble became the third bowler in international cricket to pick up 600 wickets in the longest format of the game. Kumble, commonly known as Jumbo, achieved the feat against Australia during the ...

21 killed in Idlib following airstrike by Assad govt

At least 21 people were killed in Syrias rebel-held Idlib province following an air raid by President Bashar al-Assad government and its Russian allies. The strikes were launched on Thursday defying a new ceasefire agreement brokered by Tur...

Kang grabs two-shot lead at LPGA Tournament of Champions

American Danielle Kang birdied six of the first 10 holes on her way to an eight-under par 63 opening round to seize a two-stroke lead at the season-opening LPGA Tournament of Champions. Kang, whose parents are from South Korea, qualified fo...

Klinsmann eyes shock win over ex-club Bayern in Berlin

Jurgen Klinsmann is planning a party if Hertha Berlin beat his former employers Bayern Munich on Sunday despite doubts about the validity of his coaching licence, as the Bundesliga resumes this weekend after a four-week break. Since taking ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020