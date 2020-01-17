Left Menu
Development News Edition

After Tripling 2019 Sales, Enterprise Results Platform Leader WorkBoard Starts 2020 with $30 Million Series C Round Led by a16z

  • PTI
  • |
  • Redwoodcity
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 10:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 10:39 IST
After Tripling 2019 Sales, Enterprise Results Platform Leader WorkBoard Starts 2020 with $30 Million Series C Round Led by a16z

WorkBoard now the top choice for enterprise results alignment

REDWOOD CITY, California, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkBoard, the Enterprise Results Management pioneer, announced a $30 million Series C funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz. The round comes as the company tripled sales again in 2019, fueled by both new customers and rapid expansion within its large enterprise customers. Previous investors GGV Capital, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures) and Workday Ventures made additional investments in the round as well.

Today, large enterprises are adopting Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) as a vehicle to drive smart, fast growth rather than another employee performance initiative. They turn to WorkBoard's unique results management platform to align, measure and drive growth strategies at both high scale and speed. WorkBoard's enterprise customers include Cisco, Cision, Comcast, Microsoft, Malwarebytes, IBM, Juniper, Workday, Secureworks, Seismic, Reliance Industries, and Zuora – many of whom use WorkBoard enterprise-wide, solidifying its position as the No. 1 choice for enterprise.

"Getting the organization aligned, engaged and executing on the strategy is the most important job of leaders, but in the past, they lacked a systematic, data-driven and transparent way to do it," said Deidre Paknad, CEO and co-founder of WorkBoard. "We started addressing the problem – and its resulting drag on growth – several years ago. Today, savvy leaders know they can't grow fast if they manage slow. The 2010 approach to aligning and driving the 2020 growth plan doesn't work. We are delighted to help some of the fastest growing companies in the world accelerate alignment and results."

With the new investment, WorkBoard will increase its investment in marketing, go-to-market partnerships and in core technology areas like data visualizations and machine learning. Andreessen Horowitz General Partner David Ulevitch will join the WorkBoard board of directors. Ulevitch was previously the founder and CEO of OpenDNS, a cloud-delivered security service that was acquired by Cisco in 2015, and he specializes in enterprise and SaaS companies.

"WorkBoard's focus on enabling CEOs and GMs to activate and drive their business strategy faster distinguishes it from other HR applications designed to measure individual employees," Ulevitch said. "As a former CEO, I see the WorkBoard solution as an essential part of communicating goals, increasing organizational transparency, and ultimately running a company. We are very excited to help WorkBoard expand its category leadership."

Comcast is one of several large enterprises to adopt WorkBoard in 2019. The company deployed WorkBoard in its Technology, Product and Xperience (TPX) organization to advance its market lead and improve agility.

"Using OKRs and WorkBoard has helped us amplify and accelerate results," said Tony Werner, President of Comcast's TPX organization. "The transparency is tremendous — it drives focus and alignment of dependencies for complex projects. I'm delighted with WorkBoard's partnership and platform."

WorkBoard has raised $65 million to date, including $23 million in its Series B funding March 2019 led by GGV Capital. In addition to tripling sales, 2019 was a record growth year for WorkBoard: It increased its engineering and sales team five-fold, its client services team ten-fold and hired its first CFO. The OKR Coach Certification education program it launched late 2018 certified over 1,100 people in 2019. WorkBoard customers drove over 110,000 OKRs and 100,000 meeting decisions on the platform, and the company shipped 11 releases over the year, including new native integrations with Jira and Azure Dev Ops.

In 2019, WorkBoard also created the OKR podcast with guests from Cisco, Microsoft, Zuora and Secureworks. The company also launched BGIN, a community forum of experts to help enterprise stakeholders address the causes of internal growth drag and drive management innovations in accelerating business results. Exclusively for enterprise executives and chiefs of staff, BGIN held three events in Silicon Valley and New York City, where Workday, Malwarebytes, Cision and WorkBoard were guest speakers. BGIN now boasts 344 members and nine publications.

About WorkBoard

WorkBoard is the pioneer of Enterprise Strategy and Results Management solutions and the only OKR offering for both large enterprises and later stage startups. It unlocks growth for its customers by making alignment and accountability easy. WorkBoard's platform enables high-growth and high-scale companies to align on outcomes and cohesively measure results across the organization. Its OKR coaching services and certification program help organizations quickly achieve results velocity. WorkBoard hosts The OKR Podcast, a resource for anyone who wants to understand how OKRs can unlock growth for their businesses. Customers relying on WorkBoard include Comcast Microsoft, Cisco, Workday, Zuora, Cision, Malwarebytes, McKesson and others. Investors include Andreessen Horowitz, GGV Capital, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures) and Workday Ventures. For more information, visit www.workboard.com or follow the company on Twitter @WorkboardInc.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077755/WorkBoard_alignment_diagram.jpg

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Trump announces will nominate two allies for Fed board

Donald Trump said Thursday he will nominate two allies for the board of the Federal Reserve, which the US president has repeatedly accused of not doing enough for the economy. Trump had originally tweeted in July he would nominate Christoph...

Canucks defeat Coyotes to extend home win streak

Jake Virtanan scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period as the Vancouver Canucks extended their home winning streak to seven games with a 3-1 victory against the Arizona Coyotes. Bo Horvat and Tanner Pearson also scored for the Canuc...

Antetokounmpo leads Bucks in revenge over Celtics

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and Khris Middleton added 23 as the Milwaukee Bucks started fast and had just enough, in the end, opening a double-digit lead five minutes into the game and earning a 128-123 victory Thursday over the ...

Climate change threatens Afghanistan's crumbling heritage

Bamiyan, Jan 17 AFP After bearing the brunt of jihadist dynamite and looting by thieves, the archaeological treasures of Afghanistans Bamiyan province are facing a new and possibly more daunting threat climate change. Nestled in the heart o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020