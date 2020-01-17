Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express flagged off

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 11:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 11:27 IST
Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express flagged off

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express was flagged off from here on Friday by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, becoming the second semi high-speed train to be run by Railway subsidiary IRCTC. The train departed from Ahmedabad at 10.45 am and will reach Mumbai in six-and-a-half hours.

This is the IRCTC's second premium train after the inaugural Tejas Express which operates between Delhi and Lucknow. The regular commercial run of the train will begin on January 19 from Ahmedabad, the Railways said.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who was to attend the flagging off ceremony, could not arrive here due to bad weather, BJP MP Kirit Solanki said. "It is a matter of pride that this semi high-speed, second train Tejas Express has been flagged off between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. This will benefit both states," Rupani said after flagging off the train.

"Work on bullet train is also going on the Mumbai- Ahmedabad route," he said. The Tejas Express between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central will run six days a week except on Thursday.

The train will halt at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi and Borivali stations in both directions. The train will have AC Chair Car Executive Class and AC Chair Car coaches. Meals will be served to passengers by on-board service staff..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Junior engineer shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Mathura

A junior engineer was allegedly shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura. The victim was identified as Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Agra. The incident took place on Thursday night.On receiving the information, Deputy I...

Adani, Azure top bidders for manufacturing-linked solar tender

Adani Green Energy and Azure Power have emerged as successful bidders in Solar Energy Corporation of Indias first manufacturing-linked solar tender, a top government official said on Friday. Adani has bid for 1.5 GW solar cell manufacturing...

Japanese suicides decline to lowest in over 40 years

Suicides in Japan in 2019 fell to their lowest number in more than 40 years, police said on Friday, marking the 10th straight year of declines.Though suicide has a long history in Japan as a way of avoiding shame or dishonor, and its suicid...

SC allows Karti Chidambaram to withdraw Rs 20 Cr deposited for travelling abroad

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed Congress MP Karti Chidambaram to withdraw the Rs 20 crore which was deposited with the apex court registry as a condition for allowing him to travel abroad. The apex court in January and May 2019 had gran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020