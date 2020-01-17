Left Menu
Development News Edition

Buoyant mood, upbeat data help lift most Asia stocks

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 13:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 13:13 IST
Buoyant mood, upbeat data help lift most Asia stocks
Image Credit: Pixabay

Asian equities mostly rose Friday as investors, still buoyed by the China-US trade deal, turned their focus to earnings season and the global outlook, while they were also cheered by data indicating China's economy appears to be stabilizing. Apart from last week's blip caused by the US assassination of Iran's top general, markets have enjoyed a strong start to the new decade, building on the rally of late 2019.

The gains have been fanned by the "phase one" trade agreement as well as signs of improvement in worldwide economies, lower interest rates, government stimulus and easing Brexit concerns. And with the prospect of a healthy batch of company reports, there are hopes for further advances.

"It's very hard to be bearish here," Linda Duessel, at Federated Investors Management, told Bloomberg TV. "We could have really good earnings surprises to the upside" as more profit reports roll in, she said. All three main indexes on Wall Street ended at record highs Thursday, boosted by the Senate's approval of a new North American free-trade deal, while Google parent Alphabet joined Apple and Microsoft to become a trillion-dollar firm for the first time.

The positive energy funnelled through to Asia, where Tokyo ended 0.5 percent higher, Shanghai rose 0.1 percent and Sydney added 0.3 percent. Hong Kong was flat. Seoul edged up 0.1 percent and Taipei put on 0.2 percent, with Mumbai, Bangkok, Wellington, and Manila also well up.

Beijing added to the mood, releasing data that said the world's number two economy expanded 6.1 percent last year. While that is the slowest pace in three decades and well down from 6.6 percent in 2018, it is in line with expectations and the government's target.

The six percent growth for October-December was the same as the previous quarter, while traders were also cheered by figures showing a better-than-forecast rise in retail sales, industrial output and investment. The slowdown in growth in China has been a major headache for investors for the past few years as the country's leaders struggle with the US trade war, slowing global demand and a worrying debt mountain.

Still, while there is hope that 2020 could see healthy advances for equities, some doubt remains. Progress on the next round of China-US talks "will continue to hog the limelight in 2020", said AxiTrader's Stephen Innes, who added that "trade discussions between the US and the EU remain open-ended, while the commencement of bilateral EU and the UK trade discussions could get thorny".

"But perhaps the real elephant in the room, the US (presidential) election in November, will also increasingly preoccupy investors as we move through the year."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: DSK depositor commits suicide citing investment loss

A 60-year-old autorickshaw driver, who had invested in developer D S Kulkarnis fixed deposit scheme, allegedly committed suicide at his residence here in the early hours of Friday, police said. Mundhwa resident Tanaji Ganapat Korake allege...

No pigging out on pork delicacies for China this Lunar New Year

For Xu, a mother and wife from central China, losing her familys entire pig herd to African swine fever almost meant not serving the cured pork, known as la rou, and dried sausage central to her Lunar New Year meals.I wasnt going to make an...

Khamenei: Iran gave US 'slap on face', calls missile strikes 'day of God'

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a Friday sermon that Irans missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq this month delivered a slap on the face to the United States, showing the Islamic Republic had divine support. During a spike i...

UPDATE 1-Taliban open to 10-day ceasefire with U.S., talks with Afghan govt -sources

The Taliban will implement a 10-day ceasefire with U.S. troops, a reduction in violence with Afghan forces and discussions with Afghan government officials if it reaches a deal with U.S. negotiators in talks in Doha, two sources have said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020