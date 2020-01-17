Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-European shares at record high as cross-Atlantic trade tensions abate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 15:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 14:56 IST
UPDATE 1-European shares at record high as cross-Atlantic trade tensions abate
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

European shares touched a record high on Friday after EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan struck a positive tone on talks with Washington, soothing some concerns over a possible escalation in trade tensions between the cross-Atlantic allies. The pan STOXX 600 index rose as much as 0.8% to a record high of 423.80 and was set to mark its best week since late-December.

Hogan said on Thursday that he had a good exchange of views with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington, underscoring Brussels' desire to negotiate solutions for several open trade disputes between the United States and the EU. The meeting is a step forward in addressing long-standing issues such as a French digital tax and aircraft subsidies.

It also added to investor optimism after the United States and China signed an interim trade deal earlier in the week. "The positive comments surrounding one of the United States' other trade conflicts - with the EU - it just adds to the overall feeling of relief," said Connor Campbell, an analyst at British financial spread better Spreadex.

Campbell also said that signs of improvement in the Chinese economy following an in-line GDP figure and strong industrial production data was helping risk appetite, with demand in the world's second-largest economy looking to pick up in 2020. The trade-sensitive miners' subindex was the best performer for the day, with BHP Group, the world's largest miner, and a major Chinese supplier, rising 1.2%.

Stocks in Germany, the EU bloc's largest economy, rose 0.7%, with technology stocks serving as the biggest boost. Germany, which has a largely export-reliant economy, stands to gain substantially from easing trade tensions. Pharmaceuticals maker Bayer AG rose 1.1% after a mediator told Bloomberg that the company was close to settling more than 75,000 claims related to its Roundup herbicide.

Automobile stocks, which have been battered by laggard global demand, rose 1% with Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres leading gains. Polish videogame developer CD Projekt was the biggest loser on the STOXX 600, dropping nearly 13% after it postponed the release of its widely awaited game Cyberpunk 2077.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

BTS releases new single Black Swan before releasing Map of the Soul: 7

BTS soars high again The worldwide famous South Korean boy brand, BTS has revealed Black Swan on Friday, January 17 as a pre-release track from their upcoming album Map of the Soul 7 with art film.The track Black Swan appears on BTS upcomin...

Greece tells Haftar to take constructive stance at Berlin conference

Greece encouraged Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar to be constructive at an upcoming conference in Berlin to try end the war over Tripoli, its foreign minister said on Friday after meeting the commander in Athens.We encouraged the c...

NGT bans mining of quartz, feldspar in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district

The National Green Tribunal Friday banned mining of quartz and feldspar minerals in Nagarkurnool district in Telangana and directed the Centre to conduct Environment Impact Assessment appraisal as per the EIA Notification of 2006. A bench c...

HC sets aside ex-Delhi law minister Jitender Tomar's election in 2015 polls for false declaration

The Delhi High Court Friday set aside the election of former law minister Jitender Singh Tomar for giving false declaration regarding his educational qualification in his nomination papers for the 2015 Assembly polls. The court passed the o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020