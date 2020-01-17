Reliance Industries shares jump nearly 3 pc ahead of Q3 earnings

Shares of Reliance Industries on Friday closed nearly 3 per cent higher ahead of scheduled declaration of its December 2019 quarter earnings later in the day. The scrip of the country's most valued firm jumped 2.79 per cent to close at Rs 1,580.65 on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 3 per cent to Rs 1,584.80.

At the NSE, it gained 2.80 per cent to close at Rs 1,581. With the rise in its share price, the company's market valuation also moved up by Rs 27,243.11 crore to Rs 10,02,009.11 crore on the BSE.

