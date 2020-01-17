Left Menu
ER introduces Bengali language in unreserved tickets

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 17:40 IST
ER introduces Bengali language in unreserved tickets

For the first time in itshistory, the Eastern Railway has introduced the Bengalilanguage in unreserved tickets within areas serviced by it inWest Bengal, an official said here on Friday

The name of originating and destination stations willbe printed in Bengali, in addition to the Hindi and English,in unreserved tickets for the benefit of local passengers, ERspokesperson Nikhil Chakraborty said

"This is for the first time that the local language isbeing printed by Eastern Railway in its tickets," Chakrabortysaid.

