Govt working on import substitution to promote MSMEs, local manufacturing: Official

The government is working "vigorously" on import substitution to promote micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and encourage local manufacturing, a senior official said on Friday. Additional Secretary in MSME Ministry Ram Mohan Mishra also said that MSMEs have a bright future.

"We are working very vigorously on import substitution not in a negative sense, but so that we have our own manufacturing and services by which we can serve our domestic market," Mishra said. He was speaking on the sidelines of an awards event organised by SME Street here.

* * * * * Bharti Foundation, Ericsson set up Robotic Lab in Punjab school

Bharti Foundation and Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson have entered into a three-year partnership to run Robotic Lab at a school run by the philanthropic arm of Bharti Enterprises which provides free education to underprivileged children. The lab set up at Satya Bharti Senior Secondary School, Jhaneri in Punjab will benefit the underprivileged students from Class IV to Class VIII and further stimulate their interest in science and technology, Bharti Foundation and Ericsson India said in a joint statement.

During the robotic classes, students will learn the basics of programming and develop the skillsets to create precise and accurate instructions, it said.

