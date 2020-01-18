Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street strikes new high as housing data fuels optimism

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 01:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 01:29 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street strikes new high as housing data fuels optimism

Wall Street edged up to record highs on Friday after strong U.S. housing data and signs of resilience in the Chinese economy raised hopes of a rebound in global growth.

Market sentiment brightened further this week after the United States and China sealed a Phase 1 trade deal, pausing an 18-month tariff dispute that has weighed on financial markets globally. The main indexes were on track to end with weekly gains of over 1.5% in what could be their strongest performance in 2020.

Earlier in the day, data showed China ended 2019 on a somewhat firmer note, even as economic growth cooled to its weakest in nearly 30 years. Meanwhile, U.S. homebuilding surged to a 13-year high in December, suggesting the housing market recovery was back on track amid low mortgage rates.

"The macro data points both here and abroad have been relatively positive," said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles. "That is creating an increased sense of optimism going into not just the earnings, but also guidance which is far more important at this point for both Q1 and fiscal 2020."

Analysts expect earnings at S&P 500 companies to drop 0.8% in the fourth quarter, but forecast a 5.8% rise in the first quarter of 2020, according to Refinitiv IBES data. Many investors expect companies to be more upbeat about the future following the truce in the China-U.S. trade war.

"We think the most important thing this earnings season will be what CEOs say about their outlooks," said Scott Ladner, chief investment officer at Horizon Investments in Charlotte. "That always matters, but we think that because of the speed at which some of these global uncertainties have been resolved, it's unlikely we will see those things coming through in the numbers." Billionaire David Tepper, who founded hedge fund Appaloosa Management, told CNBC that he remains bullish on U.S. equities.

"We have been long and continue that way," he said. At 2:42 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.08% at 29,321 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.22% to 3,323.95.

The Nasdaq Composite added 0.08% to 9,364.46. In a thin day for earnings, oilfield service provider Schlumberger NV reported a slightly better-than-expected quarterly profit, but its stock dipped 1.1%.

Google-parent Alphabet Inc rose 1.2%, extending gains after it became the fourth U.S. company to top a market value of $1 trillion on Thursday. Technology majors including Visa Inc, Apple Inc and Qualcomm Inc provided among the top boosts to the S&P 500.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.23-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.19-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted 123 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 195 new highs and 10 new lows. (Additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Director says in lawsuit Apple, Shyamalan stole her movieA television series developed for Apple Inc by famed director M. Night Shyamalan blatantly copied a 2013 film, a copyright...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Deep-sea microbe sheds light on primordial evolutionary milestoneA microorganism scooped up in deep-sea mud off Japans coast has helped scientists unlock the mystery of one of the waters...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Judge slashes 8 billion Risperdal award against Johnson Johnson to 6.8 millionA Pennsylvania judge on Friday slashed to 6.8 million from 8 billion a punitive damages award against Johns...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Moonstruck Japanese billionaires girlfriend entrants top 20,000Applications to become Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawas girlfriend have topped 20,000, streaming service AbemaTV said on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020