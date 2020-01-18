Left Menu
CollegeDekho triples growth: Delivers admissions worth 1000 Crores

Education technology startup CollegeDekho has witnessed a strong outcome for its academic year ending October 30, 2019, registering a 3X increase in revenue over the previous year.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 18-01-2020 13:57 IST
  Created: 18-01-2020 13:45 IST
CollegeDekho Founders. Image Credit: ANI

Education technology startup CollegeDekho has witnessed a strong outcome for its academic year ending October 30, 2019, registering a 3X increase in revenue over the previous year. With the commitment to impact the student's academic journey and change the way they choose their courses, colleges, and careers, CollegeDekho's AI-powered Chatbot has been instrumental in revolutionizing student's college search process, providing them with relevant information in a single click. The Chatbot witnesses 5K - 7K conversions in a day, thereby leading to a surge in student queries on the platform.

The linear availability of information through various resources like news, articles, exams, courses, careers etc has seen a surge in traffic by 200-300 percent across the website across various streams like engineering, management, law, design, medical, hotel management etc. Besides this, CollegeDekho accredits its success story to its comprehensive 360-degree student counseling process for higher education, further building on a sustained sequential growth since inception in 2015.

CollegeDekho has processed over 20,000 admissions worth over Rs 1000 crores. With just ten colleges in its ambit in 2015, CollegeDekho now works with more than 400 colleges and universities. CollegeDekho ended the academic year on a high note, bolstered by growth in student registrations and college partnerships. With its aim of institutionalizing student counseling in India, the company continues to increase its student base, now counting over 1.3 million students counseled across geographies.

The growth in revenue was fuelled by deeper penetration and significant growth in the number of students registered on the platform. This, in turn, was driven by a significant expansion of the company's pioneering 'School Connect' program, through which CollegeDekho offers free career counseling to high school students PAN India. To date, 30K plus students have been counseled from Assam, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi NCR, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, etc.

Furthermore, the recent acquisition of Scholarship Facilitation Services (SFS) to step up the 'Study Abroad' business has also contributed to its growth and expansion in the US, UK, European markets increasing CollegeDekho's value share in the education market. With the aim to provide customized counseling to its users, CollegeDekho increased its counseling base by bringing onboard, experts and academicians from the education sector. Executive appointments over the last year have expanded the leadership team in support of the company's next chapter of innovation and growth.

Highlights and performance parameters * Free counseling sessions to school students in Xth, XIth & XIIth classes in government schools across India through their 'School Connect' program

* Premium Counselling Services with their ACCESS program. * Partnerships with 400 plus educational institutes pan-India, and more than 35,000 colleges on their platform

* Current employee strength of 650 personnel, which they plan to grow beyond 1,000 by March 2020 "Both our domestic and international businesses have continued to grow healthily, reflected in the numbers for the year. We continue to focus on our next phase of business growth while keeping a sharp eye on profitability," said Ruchir Arora, Co-founder and CEO, CollegeDekho.

"Our strategy will keep value delivered to our key stakeholders and the student community at the center of everything we do," he further added. Founded by Ruchir Arora, Saurabh Jain, Rohit Saha, and Rajiv Singh, CollegeDekho provides an open platform that facilitates interactions between students and colleges. It provides information about colleges, courses, careers, entrance exam details, admission notifications, changes in exam patterns, scholarships, and other related topics.

It supports students in selecting relevant career study options based on their strengths and guides them through self-discovery and college selection process. CollegeDekho recently raised USD eight million in its Series-B funding, led by existing investors GirnarSoft, London-based man capital, and others.

The funds are being used for expansion, research, product development, and technology. As a part of their growth strategy, in the month of July CollegeDekho acquired Delhi-based students' guidance for overseas admissions business - Scholarship Facilitation Services Pvt. Ltd. (SFS) - for an undisclosed amount. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

